Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington

Associated Press

NAACP president notes President Trump's poor judgement in promoting video

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump tweeted. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts 'white power." The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting “Nazi," “racist," and profanities at the Trump backers.

“There's no question'' that Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told CNN's “State of the Union.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

“I think it’s indefensible,” he added.

Shortly afterward, Trump deleted the tweet that shared the video. White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that “President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.”

The White House did not respond when asked whether Trump condemned the supporter's comment.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, condemned Trump. “We’re in a battle for the soul of the nation — and the President has picked a side. But make no mistake: it’s a battle we will win,” the former vice president tweeted.

Trump's decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protests against police brutality and bias in law enforcement have occurred across the country following Floyd's death. There also has also been a push to remove Confederate monuments and to rename military bases that honor figures who fought in the Civil War against the Union. Trump has opposed these efforts.

Trump has been directing his reelection message at the same group of disaffected, largely white voters who backed him for years ago. In doing so, he has stoked racial divisions in the country at a time when tensions are already high. He also has played into anti-immigrant anxieties by falsely claiming that people who have settled in this country commit crimes at greater rates than those who were born in the U.S.

Trump's tenure in office has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist groups, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters by saying there were “very fine people on both sides."

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that ”This really is not about the president taking it down. This is about the judgment of the president in putting it up."

She added, “It’s about what the president believes and it’s time for this country to really face that.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
kristi276
kristi276

I just don't get it. The Trump family has had a legacy of racism that begins with Old Man Trump, as Woody Guthrie sang in the 1950s describing the issues of racism in housing owned by the Trumps. Daffy Donald has never claimed not to be a racist, he just claims to be the least racist person he knows. Besides talking about himself in the third person, claiming that he is not as racist as the Klan is no Brownie Points. My family has not gone around lynching non-white people; as far as I know. His supporters are now chanting "White Power". His base is a pack of Nazis and Klaners, why would his actions surprise you. Does he have to come out and declare himself to be the descendant of Hitler, to get the hint that he is a total racist? The NAACP is disappointed in Trump for his lack of judgment for what he is putting up. If you bend over far enough, you could actually see your own butt as you do backflips.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for use of songs

President Trump uses Stones' songs at rallies despite cease and desist order

Associated Press

In NYC, marking 50 anniversary of Pride no matter what

City's massive Pride parade cancelled but celebration goes on

Associated Press

Mississippi set to remove Confederate emblem from flag

Mississippi to remove emblem broadly viewed as racist

Associated Press

Investigators probe reported Russian tundra pollution

Russia investigates contamination of tundra by nickel processing plant

Associated Press

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race

U.S. set to open largest vaccine trial in July

Associated Press

Next to fall: John Wayne’s teeth? (Airport and statue too)

Democrat push to remove John Wayne name and statue from Orange County airport

The Associated Press

by

MarieMercado

What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?

For some, it’s a complicated answer steeped in a dark history, past and current prejudices and acceptance through connection

Dalton Walker

A dismantling of country music culture

The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks

The Associated Press

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state, Senate GOP opposes

Rep. Tom call calls the bill a 'ridiculous idea'

The Associated Press

by

walks-alone

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 27, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling