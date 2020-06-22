Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Trump to mark completion of border wall's 200th mile

The Associated Press

The president is scheduled to visit Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico. 

White House officials told the Yuma Sun that the president will receive a briefing on the border wall construction, then participate in a roundtable discussion with local community and elected leaders on border security.

After the roundtable, Trump will tour the border wall and thank U.S. Border Patrol and law enforcement for their efforts and then fly to Phoenix to speak at a Students for Trump convention at Dream City Church.

Expected to join Trump in Yuma are Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Trump's last appearance in Yuma was in 2017 when he visited with U.S. Marines and Customs and Border Protection agents.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Native groups address mental and behavioral health as COVID-19 wears on

Cronkite News

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Spanish missionary statues come down in California; Alaska monument sparks debate; Eskimo Pies to get a new name; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today

Black Catholics: Words not enough as church decries racism

'What's profoundly different this time is folks aren't looking for more words — they're looking for actual change'

The Associated Press

by

Ponting_Jack3

High court ruling 'a win, but tomorrow is not a guarantee'

DACA recipients, experts react to this week's U.S. Supreme Court decision

Cronkite News

Interior denies Coquille Tribe’s application for casino site

Chairman says fee-to-trust decision ignores consideration process, is unlawful

Richard Walker

Trump rally features empty seats, virus cases among staff

'The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments,' the president said

The Associated Press

Native nurses, demonstrators hit the streets in Tulsa

Updated: Paul Williams, Choctaw, says the scene feels 'like history repeating itself'

Graham Lee Brewer

Rally draws Trump supporters, protesters to downtown Tulsa

Updated: Hundreds of marchers flooded the city's downtown streets and blocked traffic at times, but police reported just one arrest as of Saturday afternoon

The Associated Press

Major bill boosting parks, public lands clears US Senate

'It is the most significant piece of conservation legislation that Congress has passed in 50 years or more'

Cronkite News

Navajo man sues police department over wrongful arrest

Lawsuit seeks $350,000 compensatory damages, database corrections

Associated Press