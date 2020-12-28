Trump signs relief measure, averting shutdown

Updated: Bill includes billions of new dollars for tribes

Jill Colvin

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

A congressional Republican aide tells The Associated Press that the president has signed the measure. The aide was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

Last week, two members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs praised the portions of the bill that addressed several tribal funding priorities. Among other highlights for tribes were:

$3 billion for tribes’ 2021 COVID-19 response

A one-year extension to spend funds allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March and distributed to tribes in May

$1 billion for Indian Health Service vaccines, testing, tracing and COVID mitigation

$1 billion for broadband

More than $20 billion for programs ranging from housing, funeral benefits, and funding for tribal colleges and universities, to substance abuse and mental health programs.

In an earlier statement, Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, vice chairman of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, highlighted other programs he had championed such as support for Native languages and culture, and provisions to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the consolidated appropriations bill had come after five or six weeks of intensive work by a team of Republicans and Democrats from both the House of Representatives and Senate, and was attached to an overall spending bill that had been a year in the making.

The fate of an end-of-year COVID-19 relief and spending bill remained in doubt earlier Sunday as millions lost unemployment aid, the government barreled toward a mid-pandemic shutdown and lawmakers implored Trump to act.

Trump blindsided members of both parties and upended months of negotiations when he demanded last week that the package — already passed the House and Senate by large margins and believed to have Trump's support — be revised to include larger relief checks and scaled-back spending.

If he continued his opposition, the federal government would have run out of money at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

In the face of growing economic hardship and spreading disease, lawmakers urged Trump on Sunday to sign the legislation immediately, then have Congress follow up with additional aid. Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more is on the line.

"What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. "So many people are hurting. ... It is really insane and this president has got to finally ... do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego."

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he understood that Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire."

Toomey added: "So I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation."

The same point was echoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who's criticized Trump's pandemic response and his efforts to undo the election results. "I just gave up guessing what he might do next," he said.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said too much is at stake for Trump to "play this old switcheroo game."

"I don't get the point," he said. "I don't understand what's being done, why, unless it's just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election."

Days ago, Democrats said they would call House lawmakers back to Washington for a vote Monday on Trump's proposal to send out $2,000 relief checks, instead of the $600 approved by Congress. But the idea is likely to die in the Republican-controlled Senate, as it did among Republicans in the House during a rare Christmas Eve session. Democrats were also considering a vote Monday on a stopgap measure aimed at keeping the government running until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

Washington had been reeling since Trump turned on the deal, without warning, after it had won sweeping approval in both houses of Congress and after the White House had assured Republican leaders that Trump would support it.

Instead, he assailed the bill's plan to provide $600 COVID-19 relief checks to most Americans — insisting it should be $2,000 — and took issue with spending included in an attached $1.4 trillion government funding bill to keep the federal government operating through September.

Indian Country Today staff contributed to this report.