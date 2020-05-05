Indian Country Today
Trump meets with tribal leaders in Arizona

President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday during a roundtable on supporting Native Americans in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Aliyah Chavez

President sign proclamation declaring May 5 National Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day.

President Donald Trump met with leaders from two tribal nations Tuesday during a trip to Arizona, where he signed a proclamation declaring May 5 National Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Governor Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community met with Trump at a face mask factory in Phoenix. Arizona is home to 22 tribal nations.

Lizer’s focus was “to advocate for more resources and funding for water infrastructure to get clean water for more homes on the [Navajo Nation],” Jared Touchin, communications director, said before the meeting. President Jonathan Nez will be distributing food, water and supplies to Navajo communities.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve heard concerns from families that don’t have running water to wash their hands and clean their homes, etc.,” Touchin said and referred to one bill in Congress now, the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act. Lizer will be advocating “to get CARES Act funding to federally-recognized Tribes ASAP.”

(Previous story: Treasury announces funding plan; Trump to meet with leaders)

Trump said the proclamation reaffirms the country’s commitment to ending violence against Indigenous women and honoring those “whose lives have been shattered.”

"I call upon all Americans and all Federal, State, tribal, and local governments to increase awareness of the crisis of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives through appropriate programs and activities," according to the proclamation.

AP_20126752462815
President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday during a roundtable on supporting Native Americans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump administration established Operation Lady Justice in November 2019. The interagency task force focused on addressing missing and murdered women and girls in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. 

Also in attendance Tuesday were Navajo Nation Second Lady Dottie Lizer, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, sent a statement to Indian Country Today saying he supports reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

"What’s happening to Indigenous women on reservations and across the United States is unconscionable and outrageous. It is devastating that families are left on their own, conducting their own searches for missing loved ones,” he said. “It must end."

This is a developing story.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter @aliyahjchavez or emailer her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

