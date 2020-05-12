Trump-backed lawmaker leads in Wisconsin congressional race

Early returns show Republican Tom Tiffany, a state senator endorsed by Trump, leading Democrat Tricia Zunker, a justice on the Supreme Court of the Ho-Chunk Nation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters in northern Wisconsin donned masks and minded their personal space on Tuesday in the state’s second pandemic election in little more than a month, a special congressional race being watched for clues about bigger stakes come November.

The election to fill the state’s 7th District seat, pitting a state senator backed by President Donald Trump against a Democrat hoping to become the state’s first Native American in Congress, was a chance to gauge enthusiasm in both parties in a key presidential swing state.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany faced Democrat Tricia Zunker, a tribal justice and school board president in the district's biggest city. The winner will replace Republican Sean Duffy, a former star on MTV's “Real World,” who retired to spend more time with family and remains a vocal Trump backer.

Trump carried the deeply conservative district by 20 points four years ago and early returns showed Tiffany ahead of Zunker, Ho-Chunk, by a similar margin. Tuesday’s race comes just five weeks after a liberal-backed state Supreme Court candidate won a statewide race over a Trump-backed candidate; even though the conservative candidate lost the race, he carried the 7th by six points.

Unlike Wisconsin's April 7 presidential primary, during which mask-wearing voters endured long lines at congested polling sites in Milwaukee and elsewhere, there were no widespread calls to delay or alter voting in the special election. The 18,800-square-mile district is mostly rural and hasn't yet been badly hit by COVID-19, with less than 2% of all positive cases and less than 2.5% of all deaths.

Still, about 250 members of the Wisconsin National Guard were needed to help staff polls due to a shortage of willing workers.

Bawaajigekwe Andrea Boulley, Bad River Ojibwe, is one of Wiconsin’s 2020 Teachers of the Year. She is also a doctoral student at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

Boulley voted in person Tuesday and monitored the lines of the polling location from her home office because she lives across the street. Safety is important to her because her daughter is immunocompromised.

When she went to the polls around 5 p.m. local time, Boulley said there was one person in line before her. Everyone inside was wearing masks and gloves.

Other safety precautions included one-time use pens supplied by poll workers. She says they gave her the option of keeping her pen or putting it in a bin where it would be sanitized.

Despite all of these precautions, Boulley says she needed to vote because “in these small, special elections, every vote really does count.”

“I am a Native woman who looks at the candidates running for this seat. I see their record and backgrounds. Then I see Tricia,” Boulley said. “As an Indigenous woman and educator, it is great to see her name there. I will definitely say I voted for her.”

Twenty-three miles north, Marine Corps veteran Roland Lemiex, Bad River Ojibwe, voted in person for Zunker too.

He reports the process was quick, and he was the only voter there.

“I went around noon,” Lemiex said. “They told me I was voter 143 today. … I think a lot more people voted absentee this year.”

Shery Weinkauf, clerk for the village of Weston, said voters felt safe in April and the same safeguards were in place for Tuesday's election. Those include keeping voters 6 feet apart, offering hand sanitizer and requiring poll workers to wear masks.

"I feel much more comfortable moving forward with this election than I did with the last election, because during the last election there were so many unknowns," Weinkauf said.

Mary Thompson, 64, of Kronenwetter, a village in Marathon County, said she felt safe as she cast her vote for Tiffany on Tuesday, calling herself a "stubborn, very patriotic person." She said she felt she had to vote in-person to honor ancestors who served in the military.

Dave Murdock, 68, of Wausau, also voted for Tiffany. There was a short line at his polling site with plenty of space between voters.

"It was far safer than going to, for instance, one of the convenience stores," Murdock said.

Misty Jackson, Bad River Ojibwe, voted absentee. She is an Army veteran who attends the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Jackson says she has voted through an absentee ballot for many years because there are many perks to it.

One reason is that during this time, it takes the stress out of risking her health to vote. For this reason, she also got her family members to vote absentee in this special election too.

Jackson says voting absentee means she doesn’t have to rush to get off work or wait in lines. It also gives her the opportunity to research candidates, she said.

In this election, Jackson says she voted for Zunker.

“I vote blue, but I also think she is an intelligent, professional person whose values mirror my own,” Jackson said.

Peggy Stalheim, 69, a retired public health nurse in Medford, also voted absentee for Zunker. Even though no coronavirus cases had been recorded in her county, Stalheim said she wasn't going to risk voting in person. Her 92-year-old mother-in-law lives at her house.

"We really didn't have any other choice," Stalheim said of voting absentee. "It was a no-brainer."

Absentee voting was strong Tuesday, though not at the level of April's statewide election. In that one, about 34% of registered voters statewide cast ballots absentee. As of Tuesday, just 20% of registered voters in the 7th had returned an absentee ballot.

Tiffany had Trump's endorsement, but the pandemic prevented the president from campaigning in the district. Zunker, an attorney, was endorsed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a host of liberal groups, including EMILY's List and Planned Parenthood.

Tiffany, 62, was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business for 20 years. Joining the Legislature in 2011, he was a close ally of Republican Gov. Scott Walker and voted to pass Act 10, the law that all but ended the union rights of most public employees. He also voted to legalize concealed carry and pushed to locate an open pit mine in northern Wisconsin that ultimately never came to the state.

Zunker, 39, is a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court and a professor at three colleges. She's on leave from the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

With less money and name recognition than Tiffany, Zunker focused on voter-rich Wausau, where she was raised and still lives. That's at the southern edge of a district larger than New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

The winner will have to stand for election again in November to serve a full two-year term.

Indian Country Today reporter Aliyah Chavez in Phoenix and AP writer Carrie Antlfinger in Milwaukee contributed to this report.