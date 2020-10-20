Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Tribes make new push to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

(Photo: Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 2.0 [creativecommons.org/ licenses/by-sa/2.0])

The Associated Press

Standing Rock Sioux and others say potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts of shutting down the line

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line's future plays out. 

The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes succeeded on their first attempt, only to have an appeals court overturn U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's shutdown order earlier this year. Now, they're asking the judge to clarify his earlier ruling to satisfy the appellate judges and then to again order the line to cease operations, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The tribes argue potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts of shutting down the line, which has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois for more than three years.

"The Tribes are irreparably harmed by the ongoing operation of the pipeline, through the exposure to catastrophic risk, through the ongoing trauma of the government's refusal to comply with the law, and through undermining the Tribes' sovereign governmental role to protect their members and respond to potential disasters," attorneys Jan Hasselman and Nicole Ducheneaux wrote in a Friday filing.

(Related: Judge denies tribes' bid to halt Keystone pipeline work)

Tribes fear a spill into the Missouri River just north of the Standing Rock Reservation would pollute their water supply. Pipeline operator Energy Transfer and the Army Corps of Engineers both maintain the pipeline is safe. Prolonged protests in 2016 and 2017 drew thousands of people to camps near the river crossing and resulted in hundreds of arrests.

U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Danielle Nichols declined to comment Monday on the tribes' filing. The Corps and Energy Transfer have until Nov. 20 to file a formal response.

Boasberg, who is overseeing the four-year-old lawsuit filed by the tribes, ordered an extensive environmental study last spring because he felt previous, less-extensive environmental analysis by the Corps left lingering questions.

Boasberg in July revoked the easement that allows for the river crossing and ordered the pipeline shut down until its environmental soundness was proven. A federal appeals court allowed oil to keep flowing, however, ruling that Boasberg hadn't justified a shutdown. That same appeals court is now determining whether to uphold his decision regarding the study.

Tribes are asking Boasberg to issue an injunction to shut down the pipeline while the legal fight plays out.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

caniscandida

Judge denies tribes' bid to halt Keystone pipeline work

'While we are disappointed that Judge Morris didn't grant a construction injunction on KXL, we are looking at all our options'

The Associated Press

5 Alaska tribes protest groundwork for Tongass logging

‘We refuse to endow legitimacy upon a process that has disregarded our input at every turn’

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 20, 2020: NM tribes concerns about expanding gambling, Catholic exorcism of site of toppled Serra statue, Native law program changes name, and much more

Indian Country Today

Tsunami warnings reduced after 7.5 Alaska quake

Updated: Only a tsunami advisory remains in effect following Aleutian Island quake

The Associated Press

Alaska Natives divided on Arctic refuge drilling

‘No one has more at stake in ensuring responsible development in ANWR than we do’

Joaqlin Estus

Candidate: Tribal citizens' voice 'vital' in energy regulation

Remi Bald Eagle, Mnicoujou Lakota, is seeking a seat on South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Possibly many firsts for Tricia Zunker in Wisconsin

Corrected: ‘The role of a representative is to make decisions and create policies that ensure opportunity for all people’

Election 2020

New Mexico tribes concerned about pitch to expand gambling

Tribal leaders say the proposal violates exclusivity provisions outlined in revenue-sharing compacts that tribes have with the state

The Associated Press

Native Americans for Donald Trump

‘Natives are traditional, and through our heritage, we are already conservative to the core’  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

Old Bat