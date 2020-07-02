Indian Country Today
Tribes awarded $15.4M for virus recovery, housing

Kolby KickingWoman

The money will go to 16 tribes in Alaska, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

As the coronavirus begins to spike once more in portions of the country, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is releasing CARES Act funds to a number of tribes across six states.

Overall, the agency on Thursday awarded $15 million to 16 tribes in Alaska, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah.

The money was given through its Indian Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat Program, which provides tribes assistance to prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus.

This initial release of funds is the first portion of $100 million that will be granted to tribes in total.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said the money will assist many during these turbulent times.

Ben Carson, middle left, visits the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota (Photo Courtesy Department of Housing and Urban Development)
Ben Carson, middle left, visits the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota. (Photo Courtesy Department of Housing and Urban Development)

“Today’s grant announcement will help families throughout Indian Country to access essential resources amid the coronavirus outbreak,” he said in a release.

Through the program, several projects will be funded on tribal lands. They include building emergency operation centers, building transitional housing or fixing existing hotels for tribal citizens affected by the coronavirus, as well as constructing rental houses to avoid overcrowding and for the homeless population.

Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing, said this initial release of money will help those affected most by the virus.

“From helping tribes build more affordable housing to building a place where families can go to quarantine, this funding will help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time,” Kurtz said.

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih, is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today's Washington bureau. He is from the great state of Montana. Follow him on Twitter, @KDKW_406. Email, kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

