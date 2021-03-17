Tribe opens Glacier National Park entrance

The east entrance has been closed since last March after the Blackfeet Nation declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic
Blackfeet Tribal Business Council voted to open the east entrance of Glacier National Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook)

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont.  — The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council voted Wednesday to allow the eastern entrance to Glacier National Park, located on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, to open for the 2021 tourist season.

The east entrance has been closed since last March after the tribe declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park’s west-facing entrances closed briefly last year in response to the pandemic but reopened in June.

The tribal council voted unanimously to allow the east entrances to open based on the increased availability of COVID-19 testing and vaccines, according to a news release. As of Wednesday, 95 percent of the tribe’s eligible population had been vaccinated.

The Blackfeet Tribe’s spokesperson James McNeely said mask wearing will remain a requirement on tribal land.

A spokesperson for Glacier National Park did not immediately respond when asked when the east entrance might open.

Planned construction work on the Many Glacier road on the east side of the park is expected to lead to closures and delays for the remainder of 2021.

