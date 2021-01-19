Indian Country Today
Tribal leaders blast lawmaker opposed to Interior nominee

In this 2018 photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens as Republican Pete Stauber addresses the crowd in his run for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District during a Trump rally in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

The Associated Press

Rep. Pete Stauber has been asking fellow Congress members to join him in urging Biden’s transition team to withdraw Deb Haaland’s nomination

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A group of tribes in a Minnesota congressman's district is rebuking him for his attempts to derail President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Interior secretary.  

If confirmed, Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, would be the first Native American to lead the Interior Department.  

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, a member of the House subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples, has been asking fellow lawmakers to join him in urging Biden's transition team to withdraw Haaland's nomination. As a member of the House, Stauber has no say in approving the nomination.

In a letter seeking support, Stauber cites the New Mexico Democrat's opposition to oil and gas drilling on public land and her support for the Green New Deal, legislation that aims to address climate change and economic inequality. 

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Haaland speaks to reporters March 5 on Capitol Hill . (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

"Nominating Representative Haaland is a direct threat to working men and women and a rejection of responsible development of America's natural resources," Stauber wrote in his letter.

Policies like the Green New Deal "would place a moratorium on mining in Northern Minnesota, would severely and negatively impact every economic sector and family in Northeastern Minnesota," a statement from Stauber's office said.

A letter dated Jan. 14 and signed by leaders of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe accuses Stauber of bowing to big industrial interests at their expense.

"This historic nomination is more important to us and all of Indian country than any other Cabinet nomination in recent history," the tribal leaders wrote in their letter. "Your opposition to the first and only American Indian ever nominated to a Cabinet position is likely to reverberate across Indian country."

The Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, which represents 35 tribal nations in the region, also wrote to Stauber, calling the lawmaker's campaign against Haaland "offensive, "hostile" and "irresponsible."

The chairman of the alliance, Aaron Payment, said Stauber had "subordinated the interests of Indian tribes to the interests of those you represent in your letter without any consultation with the tribes."

Haaland serves with Stauber on the House Natural Resources Committee. If confirmed, she would lead a department with broad oversight over tribal lands in the U.S. 

