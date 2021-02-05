Indian Country Today
Tribal gaming payments to Wisconsin plummet

The Associated Press

Report shows pandemic cut payments to state by more than 80 percent

MADISON (AP)  Tribal gaming payments to Wisconsin's general fund declined by nearly 82 percent last fiscal year as the pandemic forced tribes to close their casinos, hotels and restaurants, according to a report released Thursday.

Wisconsin tribes have signed compacts with the state that give them the exclusive right to offer gambling in exchange for payments to the state. The money is divided between the state general fund and programs that benefit tribal members, such as revitalizing native languages.

The analysis from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that tribes funneled only $5.3 million to the state general fund in the year that ended June 30. That's down from $29.1 million in the previous year.

The state Department of Administration initially estimated the tribes would send about $27 million to the fund in 2021 but now projects they will send nothing. Tribal gaming payments represent less than 0.2% of the $18 billion in revenue that goes into the state general fund each year.

The tribes appear unlikely to cover budgeted appropriations for benefit programs for the rest of this fiscal year, which ends June 30. State agencies are authorized to spend up to $29.7 million but that will likely mean they'd have to pull money from the general fund to make up for gaming revenue losses.

Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion

Vera Starbard: 'Any time Native people are perceived to be ‘doing better’ than the dominant group in Alaska, there will absolutely, without fail be a backlash from individuals or large groups about how it’s not fair'

Joaqlin Estus

Longtime Alaska attorney named to Interior leadership position

Natalie Landreth's position is 'very significant'

Anchorage Daily News

Joe Biden signs Navajo disaster declaration as cases rise

The move will provide the tribe more federal resources to address the pandemic

The Associated Press

Cherokee chief rebuts 'offensive' election challenge

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is speaking out about a blood-quantum complaint that was filed against a tribal citizen of Freedmen descent who is running for tribal office

Dalton Walker

Oak Flat testimony: ‘You cannot mitigate our religion’

Leaders in the fight to save a sacred Arizona site from mining share emotional remarks

Dalton Walker

Ex-chiefs question Eastern Cherokee casino deal

Tribal council members have approved a $250 million plan to buy an Indiana Caesars despite opposition

Joseph Martin

Alaska fire destroys clean water

Two weeks after a fire in Tuluksak, Alaska, destroyed the village’s only source of clean water, people continue to ration what clean water is available

Meghan Sullivan

Arlando Teller to join Joe Biden transportation team

Arlando Teller, Diné, will serve as deputy assistant secretary for tribal affairs for the U.S. Transportation Department

Aliyah Chavez

Decking out downtown Phoenix

Indigenous, Latino artists selected for mural project on city's Roosevelt Row

Cronkite News

Navajo: 61 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

'We have to keep taking all precautions to protect ourselves from the virus, even if you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine'

The Associated Press