Tribal firefighter accused of operating meth lab

A 36-year-old man is under federal investigation
Author:
Publish date:

Associated Press

SELLS, Ariz. — A firefighter on the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona has been arrested for allegedly operating a methamphetamine lab at his mobile home in Sells, according to federal authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said 36-year-old Stephen Folson admitted to possessing and manufacturing meth after several federal agents searched his home south of Tucson.

Court documents show Folson was being investigated because multiple agencies had leads that pointed to suspicious overseas purchases and shipments spanning several months.

According to the documents, Folson was seen by agents picking up a package from a post office that had a large amount of allergy and sinus medication — ingredients commonly used to make meth.

ICE officials said agents went to Folson’s home and reported seeing a meth lab in use plus a substantial amount of equipment to make the drug.

Folson said he's been using meth for up to a decade and has been cooking the drug for about three years, according to authorities.

They said Folson told agents he gets his ingredients to make the meth from China and Canada by ordering them online and paying for them with a debit card.

It was unclear Thursday if Folson has a lawyer yet.

AP Logo little

ICT LOGO
News

Tribal firefighter accused of operating meth lab

Naelyn Pike
Newscasts

Young Apache Stronghold speaks out

NICOA
Classifieds

Consultant for Program Management, Consultant for Home Health Care, Consultant for Assisted Living: National Indian Council on Aging Inc.

Pictured: The White House, Washington DC.
Press Pool

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. approves North Carolina Disaster Declaration

Western Native Voice - feature image
Press Pool

Western Native Voice and We Are Montana announce $15,000 in healthcare scholarships

ICT Video logo
Outside

Briefs: Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

OklaHomies 2 - Still at Home _ Cherokee Nation
Press Pool

Cherokee Nation Film Office hosts short film contest OklaHomies 2: Still at Home

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, is sworn in during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
News

Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary

Pictured: The White House, Washington DC.
Press Pool

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. amends La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians Disaster Declaration