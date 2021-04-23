Tribal council members die in separate car crashes

The unrelated crashes happened in Arizona and Washington state
Author:
Publish date:

Two tribal leaders lost their lives in separate April car crashes.

A Hopi tribal council member in Arizona has died of injuries suffered in a car crash earlier this month, tribal officials said Wednesday. Separately, a Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe council member was killed in an unrelated car crash in Washington staten, according to the tribe.

First Mesa Consolidated Villages leaders said Wallace Youvella Sr. died Tuesday in a Scottsdale hospital. Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe council member Kurt Grinnell died Tuesday evening.

"Kurt was a hard-working, generous and kind person; he was dedicated to his family and Jamestown community," Chairman and CEO W. Ron Allen said in a statement Thursday. "Kurt's steadfast leadership throughout the pandemic helped our tribe immensely, he will be missed in ways that words cannot express."

No other details were released on the crash. 

Youvella and his son Wallace Youvella Jr., also a tribal council member, were headed to an April 8 meeting in Phoenix to join other Hopi council members and business consultants and discuss potential economic development projects.

Tribal officials said the car carrying Youvella and his son was struck by an oncoming vehicle near Payson.

The younger Youvella suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening and was released from the hospital a few days later.

The First Mesa leadership has scheduled an April 28 memorial service for the elder Youvella at the old Polacca Day School court area.

Indian Country Today - bridge logo

The Associated Press contributed to this report

ICT Black Logo
News

Tribal council members die in separate car crashes

The San Juan Islands sit in the center of the Salish Sea, shown here, with Vancouver Island to the west, the Strait of Georgia to the north, mainland Washington state to the east, and the Olympic Peninsula to the south. To the southeast is Admiralty Inlet, the entrance to Puget Sound near Seattle. (Photo courtesy of wanderflechten, Creative Commons)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Biden_Analysis_20354087822237
Outside

Countering Joe Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure

Virus_Outbreak_US_Surge_21020522695793
Outside

COVID-19 hospitalizations tumble among seniors

Tribal citizen installs solar system for family on the Picuris Pueblo, Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund. (Photo courtesy of Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund)
News

It’s not easy being green

The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival, shown here in 2018, has been canceled for a second year because of the pandemic. The annual festival was set to be held in August 2021 on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Idaho. It is the largest cultural festival in the state. (Photo by Mark Trahant, Indian Country Today)
News

‘Pandemic powwows’ try to get back to normal

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, testifies at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, on D.C. statehood, Monday, March 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via CQ Roll Call)
Outside

DC statehood approved by House as Senate fight looms

StrongHearts Native Helpline - logo 2020
Opinion

Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Sexual coercion is unwanted persuasion

JadeBegay
Newscasts

The focus of a practical future