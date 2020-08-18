Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Tribal community sues over Alaska fishing requirements

The Associated Press

The Metlakatla Indian Community says its fishing rights are guaranteed by Congress

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska tribal community has filed a lawsuit against state officials claiming the commercial fishing permit system unfairly prevents local anglers from fishing on their traditional grounds. 

The lawsuit filed by the Metlakatla Indian Community asks a federal judge to prevent the state from requiring commercial fishing permits for tribal members, Alaska's Energy Desk reported Monday.

The tribe named Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and other administration officials in the lawsuit that says the tribe's fishing rights are guaranteed by Congress.

The Metlakatla people have lived on Annette Island in southeast Alaska since the late 19th century, when about 820 Tsimshian people migrated with an Anglican missionary from coastal British Columbia to the uninhabited islands south of Ketchikan.

Congress established the Annette Islands Reserve as a permanent, self-sustaining home for the tribe in 1891. Federal authorities set aside waters within 3,000 feet of shore exclusively for the people of Metlakatla in 1916.

"The Annette Islands would have been worthless without access to fish and its adjacent fisheries," attorneys for the tribe wrote earlier this month.

State authorities issue a limited number of commercial fishing permits to prevent overfishing in Alaska's fisheries. Metlakatla community members also fish in state waters generally within a day's travel to compensate for low salmon catches within their boundary.

If Metlakatla's tribal members want to fish in state waters, the state says they need a permit.

The U.S. Congress, not the state of Alaska, granted the Annette Islands Reserve and an integral part of the reserve is access to traditional fisheries, the lawsuit argues.

"Those rights were not taken away from us," Atkinson said. "They were basically ignored or set aside by the state of Alaska."

The Alaska Department of Law said state attorneys had not yet been served with the lawsuit by Friday, but the department plans to review the matter and respond.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

Switzerland-based company is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation too

The Associated Press

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

'We will deliver the nation's election mail on time,' Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says

The Associated Press

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

It took more than 40 years for all 50 states to agree to grant Native Americans voting rights

The Associated Press

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify Aug. 24 before Congress

The Associated Press

Perspective: Grandma Cele, the unknown Ojibwe suffragette

In praise of the bold, outspoken and frequently overlooked Native women who fought for the vote  UPDATED: Cecelia Rabideaux's great niece, Lynn Bigboy of the Bad River reservation is the current president-elect of the League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties

Mary Annette Pember

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

We’re watching the Navajo Nation president at the DNC, election results from Alaska and Wyoming, a Navajo man on federal death row and more

Indian Country Today

17 Native candidates in Alaska and Wyoming primaries

Three are running for Congress, including the first Native person to do so in Wyoming: Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Navajo Nation lifts stay-at-home order

The tribe is still encouraging residents to leave their homes only for emergencies or essential activities

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Monday

We’re watching the Democratic National Convention, the US Postal Service, school-to-prison pipeline, a Navajo man on federal death row and more

Indian Country Today

by

Ricklow

President Trump's tax holiday begs a key question: Will you have to pay the money back?

The president only has authority to postpone the payroll tax, not waive it, meaning companies and individuals could be on the hook for it all at once down the road

Mark Trahant