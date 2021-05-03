Tribal casinos hit by economic brunt

The impact the virus is having on casinos and the communities they fund

Carina Dominguez

Indian Country Today

Tribal gaming revenues have an economic impact that reach far beyond reservation boundaries. It is a significant contributor to local and state economies.

Before the pandemic, the tribal gaming revenue hit an all time high, but once the closures hit, tribal leaders prepared for a downturn.

Correspondent Carina Dominguez covers the impact the virus is having on casinos and the communities they fund.



CEO Gary George of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation was one of the first tribal casinos to handle the first positive case of the coronavirus.

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's president, Martin Harvier, also talked with Indian Country Today.

