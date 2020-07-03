Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore

Updated: 'We don’t need them to give us permission to do this on our land'

Indian Country Today

More than 100 treaty defenders and other protesters gathered on a highway leading to Mount Rushmore on Friday ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech at the monument.

The group blocked the road, holding banners and chanting slogans such as “We can’t breathe” and proclaiming treaty rights. They carried signs with messages such as, “End 500 years of Genocide,” and “It’s a good day to do the right thing."

At one point, Native women in ribbon skirts created a line across the highway, behind them members of NDN Collective, a nonprofit Native advocacy organization, parked white vans across the road and deflated the tires. Protesters later removed the wheels and climbed on top of the vans, shouting "Land back!"

(Related: Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’)

The gathering took place near a checkpoint at Highways 16/244 where ticket holders for Trump’s South Dakota event were being screened. Some treaty defenders got into heated exchanges with people driving to Mount Rushmore.

Protesters block a highway leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump's speech at the monument Friday. (Screenshot: NDN Collective via Facebook)

Around 5 p.m. local time, law enforcement started telling defenders to vacate the area or face arrest, saying the blocking of traffic was an unlawful assembly. They directed them to head to a designated “free speech zone."

Law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear held shields and formed a line across the road, pushing up against a group of protesters.

"We are renegotiating the free speech zone. We have reclaimed this road," said Nick Tilson, Oglala Lakota, of NDN Collective. "We don’t need them to give us permission to do this on our land; we intend to stay here indefinitely throughout the night."

Some people began to disperse but later returned, as the vans continued blocking the road. Law enforcement then brought in tow trucks to haul them away.

After the vans were towed, a small group of treaty defenders continued blocking the highway, holding a large “#LandBack” banner.

At 7 p.m., police arrested them, using zipties to secure their hands behind their backs and leading them off the road. About 15 people were arrested, The Associated Press reported.

Several groups of Natives had planned to travel to the monument to voice their opposition to Trump’s visit, his policies that are seen as challenges to tribal sovereignty and the very presence of Mount Rushmore, which features faces of American presidents carved into a mountain held sacred by many tribes in the region.

Among those gathered at the highway Friday was Krystal Two Bulls, an Army veteran and founder of Voices of the Sacred, an organization aimed at empowering Native youth.

“We need to be bringing out the roots of what we’re talking about,” she said in a livestreamed video of the protest. “This country was founded on white supremecy,” including the genocide of Natives and slave labor of Black people.

“This is a major convergence that we’re seeing today,” said Two Bulls, Oglala Lakota and Northern Cheyenne. “All these people standing together across the country.”

(Related: Eyes on South Dakota for Donald Trump event)

The Black Hills are part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, and the country’s highest court ordered compensation in the millions of dollars to the Lakota for the illegal seizure of the Black Hills, an offer the Lakota have refused for decades. They instead want the Black Hills returned to tribal authority.

Mount Rushmore is considered a national memorial by the National Park Service and is the state’s prized tourist destination, attracting nearly 3 million visitors each year.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism created a lottery system allowing 7,500 people to attend Friday night's program, in which fireworks are scheduled to be set off at the monument for the first time since 2009.

This is a developing story.