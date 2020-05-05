Treasury announces plan for tribes' funding distribution

‘We are pleased to begin making $4.8 billion in critical funds available to tribal governments in all states’

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

The U.S. departments of Treasury and Interior have announced a plan to begin delivering relief funds to tribes.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt issued a joint statement describing a “path forward” to deliver the billions of dollars set aside to tribes.

“We are pleased to begin making $4.8 billion in critical funds available to tribal governments in all states,” Mnuchin said. “Our approach is based on the fair balancing of tribal needs.”

The funds for Alaska Native regional and village corporations “will be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility is resolved.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes eight days after a federal judge ordered the U.S. Treasury to hald distribution to Alaska Native corporations as part of a multi-tribe lawsuit opposing funds going to corporations. However, the judge didn’t direct the agency to disburse all the money to the plaintiffs and other federally recognized tribes.

The treasury noted in the statement of the pending litigation, “but (the) Treasury is endeavoring to make payments of the remaining amounts as promptly as possible consistent with the Department’s obligation to ensure that allocations are made in a fair and appropriate manner.”

The Treasury announced the following method for deliver funds:

Distribute 60 percent of the $8 billion to Tribes based on population data used in the distribution of the Indian Housing Block Grant, subject to a floor of $100,000. This data is based on U.S. Census figures and is already familiar to tribal governments.

Distribute the remaining 40 percent of the $8 billion based on the total number of persons employed by the Indian tribe and any tribally-owned entity, and further data to be collected related to the amount of higher expenses faced by the tribe in the fight against COVID-19.

Payment to Tribes will begin today based on the population allocation, and will take place over several banking days. Amounts calculated for Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional and village corporations will be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility is resolved.

Payments to tribes based on employment and expenditure data will be made at a later date. Treasury will work with Tribes to confirm employment numbers and seek additional information regarding higher expenses due to the public health emergency.

“Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin for working with Congress to pass the CARES Act as historic financial support will now begin to be disbursed to Native Americans battling the COVID-19 health crisis,” Bernhardt said. “I appreciate the Secretary of the Treasury’s determination in providing a clear pathway to get these resources promptly delivered.”

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

