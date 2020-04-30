Town hall to focus on COVID-19 impact on Indian Country

“Now is the time to fight for the visibility of Native peoples, care for our communities and ensure Native peoples are seen, heard and included in solutions."

By Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today

A range of panelists from Capitol Hill to Hollywood to the Navajo Nation will meet virtually Thursday night to talk about all the ways the coronavirus is affecting Indian Country.

The nonprofit group Illuminative is co-hosting a virtual town hall at 8 p.m. EDT as part of its “Warrior Up” campaign aimed at raising awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Indigenous communities.

Thursday's event features 20 panelists, including U.S. Reps. Debra Haaland and Sharice Davids, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Piper Perabo. It will be moderated by Taboo, a member of the Black Eyed Peas, and Mark Trahant, editor of Indian Country Today.

There will be no shortage of avenues to tune-in: The town hall is set to be streamed live on Taboo’s YouTube channel and on the Facebook pages of Illuminative, Indian Country Today and the group NDN Collective.

IllumiNative was created to boost the visibility of Indigenous people in the U.S. It launched the “Warrior Up” campaign to mobilize Native and non-Natives alike in the “fight for our lives” against COVID-19.

“Now is the time to fight for the visibility of Native peoples, care for our communities and ensure Native peoples are seen, heard and included in solutions and conversations about this public health emergency,” the website says.

The town hall will be broken into segments and will touch on subjects including the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Indian Country, and how Native peoples and communities of color are being disproportionately impacted.

“We’ll be sharing several stories of resilience, hope and community building with our partners and allies,” the site says.

Guests appearing during the event cross all sections of life, from the halls of Congress to tribal leaders to allies in the music and movie industry.

Panelists include:

Billy Ray Cyrus, Country Music Hall of Fame singer-songwriter

Piper Perabo, actress and director

Notah Begay III, PGA award winning golfer and announcer

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland (NM-1st District)

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-3rd District)

Monica Ramirez, civil rights activist and co-founder of the Latinx House

Crystal Echo Hawk, IllumiNative executive director

President Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation

Abigail Echo-Hawk, Urban Indian Health Institute

Donald Warne, associate dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Indians Into Medicine, University of North Dakota

Dr. Dakotah Lane, Lummi Tribe

Chief Sneed, Eastern Band Cherokee

Fawn Sharp, president, National Congress of American Indians

Dwayne Proctor, senior program advisor and advisor to the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Nick Tilsen, CEO, NDN Collective

Allie Young, Protecting the Sacred

Judith LeBlanc, Native Organizers Alliance

Jodi Archambault, Wend Collective

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/A'aniih is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

