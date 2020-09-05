Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 5, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

  1. Man sought in New Mexico sex assault
  2. Navajo woman was the ‘most loving person’
  3. Oglala Sioux leader suspended following improper contact allegation
  4. Navajo soldier dies after collapsing at Fort Hood
  5. Two Navajo sisters who were inseparable died of COVID just weeks apart
  6. Mitch McConnell campaign hires student from DC encounter
  7. Navajo man, only Native on death row, executed
  8. Fallen Tohono O’odham officer was ‘beloved by so many’
  9. Fans hope Marvel's 'Indigenous Voices' boosts representation
  10. Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. Offensive Or Not? ‘Black Panther’ Fictional Wakanda Translates as ‘God’ to Some
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions’ editor, opinion@indincountrytoday.com.

Soldier’s death leaves family asking ‘why, why, why?’

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee wanted the best for his boys and fiancée

Indian Country Today

by

Brooklyn1952

Pascua Yaqui Tribe renews voting site push

'It’s unfortunate that we have to continue to fight … over our right to vote in this day and age'

Cronkite News

Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on

Updated: The Ireland Lacrosse team’s decision to make way for the Iroquois Nationals in a major tournament is the latest in a series of gestures between the European country and U.S. tribes

Dalton Walker

Arrest made in Gila River woman’s 1987 killing

New evidence in the cold case led police to a 52-year-old Phoenix man

Dalton Walker

Virtual talking circle as a precedent; showcasing Native women

The meeting organized by the Biden-Harris campaign highlights the importance of the Native vote in the upcoming presidential election

Mary Annette Pember

Early Census deadline ‘feels like an attack’

Navajo Nation, Gila River suing U.S. Census Bureau because early deadline will make a complete count impossible

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Headlines for Friday

Here is the news we're talking about on Sept. 4, 2020: Ireland steps aside for Iroquois at world games; Lawsuit over North Dakota’s 5-month closure of a state highway near Standing Rock to go forward; moderators chosen for presidential debates, and more.

Indian Country Today

Who gets a COVID-19 vaccine? When? And who pays?

Health officials worry the nation isn't ready for a vaccine

Indian Country Today

Navajo Nation extends partial lockdowns

'With the Labor Day weekend approaching, we have to remain focused and be diligent to avoid another surge'

The Associated Press

Kiowa soccer star says athletes have responsibility to use platforms

'It’s time for actual actions to be made, and time for a change'

The Associated Press