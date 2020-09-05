Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 5, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Man sought in New Mexico sex assault
- Navajo woman was the ‘most loving person’
- Oglala Sioux leader suspended following improper contact allegation
- Navajo soldier dies after collapsing at Fort Hood
- Two Navajo sisters who were inseparable died of COVID just weeks apart
- Mitch McConnell campaign hires student from DC encounter
- Navajo man, only Native on death row, executed
- Fallen Tohono O’odham officer was ‘beloved by so many’
- Fans hope Marvel's 'Indigenous Voices' boosts representation
- Indian Country headlines for Tuesday
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Offensive Or Not? ‘Black Panther’ Fictional Wakanda Translates as ‘God’ to Some
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions’ editor, opinion@indincountrytoday.com.
Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.