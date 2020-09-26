Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 26, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Vaccine trial triggers outrage from Lummi, Navajo tribes
  2. Politics of Distrust: The Navajo Nation’s use of propaganda devices to recruit participants for COVID-19 trial vaccine
  3. 'A true champion of justice'
  4. Tribes celebrate Mesa Verde repatriation
  5. Historic settlement inches closer in South Dakota land dispute
  6. Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign
  7. Kiowa legislator 'always fought for what she believed in'
  8. The sovereign nature of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's later work
  9. Dr. Anthony Fauci praises Navajo Nation, talks vaccine trial
  10. Eastern Cherokee want BIA official removed

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. The Power of Blackfeet Women
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

Indian Country Today - small phone logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @Vinceschilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, opinion@indincountrytoday.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oldest Seneca citizen shares story of tribe's struggle, survival

Decorated WWII veteran Ralph Bowen, 98, recalls the Removal of 1965, when the Kinzua Dam flooded a third of the Allegany homelands, resulting in the forced relocation of some 700 Seneca

Leslie Logan

Nevada dubs Sept. 25 ‘Native American Day’

‘This day is an opportunity to reflect on our past and recognize the tremendous sacrifice our ancestors made for us’

Meghan Sullivan

Trump administration sets logging plans for Alaska forest

‘The Tongass is the traditional homelands of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian people, a lineage that stretches so deep in time, we call it immemorial’

Joaqlin Estus

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

'We expect this to be a very high stakes confirmation'

The Associated Press

Alaska Native Corporations ineligible for coronavirus funds

UPDATED: Three-judge panel rules the $8 billion in federal relief funding set aside by Congress should go to the country’s 574 federally recognized tribes

Kolby KickingWoman

Montana judge tosses law, saying it restricts Native voting rights

'Ballot collection efforts are an important way to get out the vote on rural reservations, and with this ruling those efforts can proceed'

The Associated Press

Blackfeet Tribe imposes 14-day lockdown

The shutdown starts at midnight Sunday and comes amid a wave of new virus cases

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for September 24, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following: Shoshone-Bannock elder leaves legacy of advocacy for education, Navajo to shut down hemp farm, how to register to vote, and more

Indian Country Today

by

Kasey02

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

'To rush a census during a pandemic is an unnecessary assault against tribal nations - one that we would have to live with for the next ten years'

The Associated Press