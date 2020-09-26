Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 26, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Vaccine trial triggers outrage from Lummi, Navajo tribes
- Politics of Distrust: The Navajo Nation’s use of propaganda devices to recruit participants for COVID-19 trial vaccine
- 'A true champion of justice'
- Tribes celebrate Mesa Verde repatriation
- Historic settlement inches closer in South Dakota land dispute
- Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign
- Kiowa legislator 'always fought for what she believed in'
- The sovereign nature of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's later work
- Dr. Anthony Fauci praises Navajo Nation, talks vaccine trial
- Eastern Cherokee want BIA official removed
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Power of Blackfeet Women
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
