Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 19, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign
  2. Red Fawn Fallis to be released after 57 months
  3. Navajo Nation takes part in COVID vaccine study
  4. Alaska Native woman speaks out about lieutenant governor’s advances
  5. TikTok posts can help us heal
  6. Oglala Lakota president in limbo after sexual misconduct allegations
  7. Victory for water protectors
  8. Tribe: Soldier was 2nd Navajo citizen to die at base this year
  9. Tribes celebrate Mesa Verde repatriation
  10. Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. The Power of Blackfeet Women
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. If you don't know treaties and sovereignty, you don't know history

Letter asks Interior to slow Chaco development

More call for pause as US weighs New Mexico drilling plan

The Associated Press

by

alyssacarve

Vaccine trial triggers outrage from Lummi, Navajo tribes

Tribal leaders praise the decision to participate in a vaccine trial but many citizens distrust the government’s process

Mary Annette Pember

by

BlackCloud.

Download TikTok now (before we say goodbye)

TikTok won’t face the most drastic sanctions until after the Nov. 3 election, but WeChat users could feel the effects as early as Sunday

Dalton Walker

'A true champion of justice'

Indigenous reactions of Justice Ginsburg’s death * This story has been updated

Indian Country Today

Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at 87

Former President Bill Clinton: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not need a seat on the Supreme Court to earn her place in the American history book ... she has already done that."

The Associated Press

Tribal leaders, members of Congress connect virtually for ‘Impact Days’

National Congress of American Indian's two-day event is the largest since its inception

Kolby KickingWoman

Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign

Chairman Alvin Not Afraid, Jr. spoke at a GOP event held Monday

Election 2020

by

caniscandida

Remember 2019? Because those memories are so important now

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant

Tribes work to beat the Census clock

The Census has long failed to accurately tally populations in Indian Country; COVID-19 is hampering attempts to fix that. *This story originally appeared on Underscore.news.

Underscore.news

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for September 17, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

