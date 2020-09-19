Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 19, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign
- Red Fawn Fallis to be released after 57 months
- Navajo Nation takes part in COVID vaccine study
- Alaska Native woman speaks out about lieutenant governor’s advances
- TikTok posts can help us heal
- Oglala Lakota president in limbo after sexual misconduct allegations
- Victory for water protectors
- Tribe: Soldier was 2nd Navajo citizen to die at base this year
- Tribes celebrate Mesa Verde repatriation
- Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Power of Blackfeet Women
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- If you don't know treaties and sovereignty, you don't know history
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today