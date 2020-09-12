Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 12, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Soldier’s death leaves family asking ‘why, why, why?’
  2. Red Fawn Fallis to be released after 57 months
  3. Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on
  4. Arrest made in Gila River woman’s 1987 killing
  5. Wonder Woman actor Eugene Brave Rock: 'Sharing language with the world'
  6. Tribe: Soldier was 2nd Navajo citizen to die at base this year
  7. More Mississippi Choctaws have died of COVID than those who died of the disease in Hawaii. Or Alaska. Or Wyoming.
  8. Iroquois Nationals accept invitation to World Games
  9. Oneida cyclist is first Native in Tour de France
  10. Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Columns 

#NativeNerd review: Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ with Chadwick Boseman and ‘The Eight Hundred’

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions’ editor, opinion@indincountrytoday.com.

Red Fawn Fallis to be released after 57 months

The Standing Rock land defender served her full sentence in prison and heads to a re-entry program

Dalton Walker

deaine R.

Native American Journalists Association elects new leaders

The Native American Journalists Association this week chose a new president and board of directors

Indian Country Today

Alaska Native woman speaks out about lieutenant governor’s advances

Joaqlin Estus

Unangangirl

Services set for slain Tohono O'odham Nation officer

Bryan Brown was killed Aug. 27 after responding to to a call at a tribal casino near Why, Arizona

The Associated Press

Agency abruptly changes course on Navajo schooling

Bureau of Indian Education leaders offered no explanation for the sudden decision to drop a demand for in-person classes and offer remote learning on the reservation

Mary Annette Pember

Tribal leader: Ensuring accurate census is a ‘life and death’ issue

Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis joins witnesses at a House committee hearing to warn against an early end to the count

Cronkite News

Judge halts plan to end Census early as tribal responses lag

Ruling comes after Navajo Nation, Gila River Indian Community join lawsuit

Cronkite News

'We've always been forgotten'

Peru's Shipibo understood the healing power of plants but with pandemic 'we are discovering new things'

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Friday

News we’re talking about today, Friday Sept. 10, 2020: Tribe, states sue to halt Arctic oil, gas development; NM Native vote suppressed; Truth about verbal sexual misconduct by Alaska Native leader revealed; and more

Indian Country Today

Grand Canyon bison sent to Great Plains tribes

The transfer is part of a park plan to reduce its herd

The Associated Press

caniscandida