Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 12, 2020
Vincent Schilling
- Soldier’s death leaves family asking ‘why, why, why?’
- Red Fawn Fallis to be released after 57 months
- Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on
- Arrest made in Gila River woman’s 1987 killing
- Wonder Woman actor Eugene Brave Rock: 'Sharing language with the world'
- Tribe: Soldier was 2nd Navajo citizen to die at base this year
- More Mississippi Choctaws have died of COVID than those who died of the disease in Hawaii. Or Alaska. Or Wyoming.
- Iroquois Nationals accept invitation to World Games
- Oneida cyclist is first Native in Tour de France
- Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
#NativeNerd review: Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ with Chadwick Boseman and ‘The Eight Hundred’
