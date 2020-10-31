Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 31, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Birthing center closure: 'My baby and I felt abandoned'
- Navajo mom and community leader was a ‘beautiful soul’
- President Trump’s groundbreaking policy vision for Indian Country
- Here come the Spirit Rangers!
- Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign
- Native Americans for Donald Trump
- Lawmakers demand answers in birthing center closure
- Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes
- 400 years on, Mayflower's legacy includes pride, prejudice
- Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin
Indian Country Today election coverage
Indian Country Today is following dozens of Native candidates seeking local, state and federal office in Tuesday's elections.
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Death of the Bering Strait Theory
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
