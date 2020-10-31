Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 31, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Birthing center closure: 'My baby and I felt abandoned'
  2. Navajo mom and community leader was a ‘beautiful soul’
  3. President Trump’s groundbreaking policy vision for Indian Country
  4. Here come the Spirit Rangers!
  5. Crow Tribal Chairman endorses Trump campaign
  6. Native Americans for Donald Trump
  7. Lawmakers demand answers in birthing center closure
  8. Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes
  9. 400 years on, Mayflower's legacy includes pride, prejudice
  10. Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin

Indian Country Today election coverage

Indian Country Today is following dozens of Native candidates seeking local, state and federal office in Tuesday's elections.

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. The Death of the Bering Strait Theory
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Tribes in key states could sway Senate control

The Indigenous vote stands to play a pivotal role in important races in North Carolina, Arizona, Montana and Alaska. #NativeVote20

Election 2020

First-time Native candidate already making history

Corrected: Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull is running against Republican incumbent Liz Cheney for a seat in the U.S. House. #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Lawmakers condemn ‘censorship’ of COVID report

Updates to 'Broken Promises' findings fail to pass commission vote

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country Today election coverage

#NativeVote20

Indian Country Today

Wolves on the ballot (before they are hunted)

Colorado ballot initiative would reintroduce wolves on the state's Western Slope. It comes after the Trump administration on Thursday lifted protections for wolves across most of the U.S.

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation accuses farmers of illegally growing hemp

A lawsuit filed by the tribe alleges the operations are contaminating land and water

The Associated Press

US Rep. Deb Haaland seeks a second term

‘There are young girls right now who don’t know what it’s like to not have a Native woman in Congress’ #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for October 29, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following on Oct. 30, 2020: Tlingit cultural leader in Southeast Alaska dies, the Presidency may hinge on the Native vote, Human remains may be returned to Seminole, and Decolonizing maps

Indian Country Today

Lawmakers demand answers in birthing center closure

Eight of Arizona’s 11 congressional delegates asked for additional information about the shutdown and what the Indian Health Service is doing to help affected patients

Dalton Walker

