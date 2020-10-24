Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 24, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin
- Native Americans for Donald Trump
- Four new Indigenous films by and about Native women
- True story of survival in the Arctic
- Donald Trump releases vision for Indian Country
- The case for Dinétah
- Birthing center closure: 'My baby and I felt abandoned'
- Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'
- No longer hidden: Digging for human remains from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
- Family meant everything to Navajo woman
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The Death of the Bering Strait Theory
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
- 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.