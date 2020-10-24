Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 24, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin
  2. Native Americans for Donald Trump
  3. Four new Indigenous films by and about Native women
  4. True story of survival in the Arctic
  5. Donald Trump releases vision for Indian Country
  6. The case for Dinétah
  7. Birthing center closure: 'My baby and I felt abandoned'
  8. Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'
  9. No longer hidden: Digging for human remains from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
  10. Family meant everything to Navajo woman

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Death of the Bering Strait Theory
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
  5. 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Donald Trump releases vision for Indian Country

The president's plan emphasizes business development and free enterprise #NativeVote20

Election 2020

caniscandida

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

caniscandida

Birthing center closure: 'My baby and I felt abandoned'

Updated: The sudden shutdown of inpatient obstetrics services at Phoenix Indian Medical Center has left dozens of expectant moms scrambling, and many facing unexpected costs

Dalton Walker

US grants broadband licenses to rural tribes

'The 2.5 spectrum will now give us access to broadband for our schools, clinics and the community'

The Associated Press

‘We never tried a young person in office’

The 28-year-old Apache Tribe of Oklahoma chairman is less than four months into his new position and is adjusting to leading during a pandemic

Kalle Benallie

Tribes make new push to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Standing Rock Sioux and others say potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts of shutting down the line

The Associated Press

tedlpitt7

Judge won't order early voting site on Pascua Yaqui land

Low usage, other factors cited in ruling

The Associated Press

Lumbee Tribe recognition bill gains support

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both voiced backing of federal legislation

The Associated Press

Rory wilson

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following on Oct. 23, 2020: Seattle school superintendent under fire; virus cases spike among Wisconsin Natives; Texas tribe to reclaim ancestors’ remains; and more

Indian Country Today

Climate change stokes military challenges in Alaska

Corrected: Leaders from the Air Force, Navy and other branches discuss international tensions, latest recruitment efforts in the state

Joaqlin Estus