Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 17, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin
- 8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
- Amy Coney Barrett and the fate of Native adoption law
- Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan
- True story of survival in the Arctic
- Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day — virtually
- Joe Biden, Kamala Harris meet with tribal leaders in Phoenix
- Arizona Governor Ducey signs Senator Jamescita Peshlakai’s proclamation to declare October 12th as Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch
- Donald Trump: 'Radical activists ... undermine Christopher Columbus's legacy'
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
- If you don’t know treaties and sovereignty, you don’t know history
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.