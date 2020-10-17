Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 17, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Nathan Apodaca: Everyone’s new cousin
  2. 8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
  3. Amy Coney Barrett and the fate of Native adoption law
  4. Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan
  5. True story of survival in the Arctic
  6. Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day — virtually
  7. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris meet with tribal leaders in Phoenix
  8. Arizona Governor Ducey signs Senator Jamescita Peshlakai’s proclamation to declare October 12th as Indigenous Peoples' Day
  9. Donald Trump Jr. to host Native coalition launch
  10. Donald Trump: 'Radical activists ... undermine Christopher Columbus's legacy'

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Traumatic True History and Name List of the Dakota 38
  2. If you don’t know treaties and sovereignty, you don’t know history
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

News

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

On the second Monday of October each year, Native Americans cringe at the thought of honoring a man who committed atrocities against Indigenous People

Vincent Schilling

Native Americans for Donald Trump

‘Natives are traditional, and through our heritage, we are already conservative to the core’  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

'We must be bold and lead without fear'

Latest discussions at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention focus on energy, national security and this year's census

Meghan Sullivan

Pascua Yaqui Tribe seeks early voting site on reservation

Hearing set for Monday to determine whether an early voting and ballot collection site will be opened on Arizona reservation

The Associated Press

Court rules against Navajo vote count extension

Failure to show specific injury to the individual voters was 'enough to doom' their case, the judges said

Cronkite News

2020 Alaska Federation of Natives convention takes care of business

Corrected: 'Thank you for giving my life back’

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 16, 2020: Arizona 'Natives for Trump' rally, Alaska Federation of Natives convention, Blackfeet Nation election office, and more

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 15, 2020: Donald Trump Jr. to speak at launch of Native coalition, investigation called for in border wall dispute, and much more

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for October 15, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

