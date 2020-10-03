Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 03, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Oldest Seneca citizen shares story of tribe's struggle, survival
  2. Sioux Chef's mission: Decolonize the kitchen
  3. Tribes celebrate Mesa Verde repatriation
  4. Historic settlement inches closer in South Dakota land dispute
  5. Montana judge tosses law, saying it restricts Native voting rights
  6. Politics of Distrust: The Navajo Nation’s use of propaganda devices to recruit participants for COVID-19 trial vaccine
  7. Dr. Anthony Fauci praises Navajo Nation, talks vaccine trial
  8. Eastern Cherokee want BIA official removed
  9. Bringing awareness to Indigenous men’s mental health through biking
  10. ‘Manoomin will carry you through’

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @Vinceschilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

45,000 pounds of salmon shipped to Alaska villages

Groups donate fish to a coalition of coastal communities experiencing a record-low sockeye run

Meghan Sullivan

Hopi leader urges lawmakers to renew diabetes program

Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma testified virtually before the Senate Indian Affairs Committee

Cronkite News

Dozens housed from 'Wall of Forgotten Natives'

Agencies and outreach workers moved quickly to keep the Minneapolis homeless encampment from blowing up like it did two years ago

Eddie Chuculate

Indian Country headlines for Friday

News we’re following on Oct. 2, 2020: Bill to recognize Lumbee Tribe passes House committee; yes, Native Americans pay taxes; call for preservation of ancient shell mound in Berkeley, California; and more

Indian Country Today

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID

Updated: Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week

The Associated Press

New Mexico casinos push for gambling expansion

Changes to gambling regulations run the risk of nullifying the state's agreements with tribes that operate casinos

The Associated Press

Do Native people pay taxes? Still, yes

President Donald Trump reportedly paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office; what do tribal citizens pay?

Dalton Walker

Oglala, Cherokee women chosen for elite fellowship

Corrected: Performance artist Suzanne Kite and author Traci Sorell will participate in the 2021 Tulsa Artist Fellowship

Ginny Underwood

Seneca-Cayuga Nation elects its first female chief

Sarah S. Channing was sworn in this week after defeating three other candidates

Kalle Benallie

Native Women’s Equal Pay Day raises awareness

Various organizations host virtual events Thursday centered on the gender pay gap for Native women

Aliyah Chavez