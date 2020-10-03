Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 03, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Oldest Seneca citizen shares story of tribe's struggle, survival
- Sioux Chef's mission: Decolonize the kitchen
- Tribes celebrate Mesa Verde repatriation
- Historic settlement inches closer in South Dakota land dispute
- Montana judge tosses law, saying it restricts Native voting rights
- Politics of Distrust: The Navajo Nation’s use of propaganda devices to recruit participants for COVID-19 trial vaccine
- Dr. Anthony Fauci praises Navajo Nation, talks vaccine trial
- Eastern Cherokee want BIA official removed
- Bringing awareness to Indigenous men’s mental health through biking
- ‘Manoomin will carry you through’
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @Vinceschilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.