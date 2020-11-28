Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 28, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- ‘Will Rogers was always a Cherokee’
- Tlingit artist creates stamp for U.S. Postal Service
- Washington NFL team drops Native foundation
- A 'monumental first' for the Oglala Sioux
- Native COVID survivor: ‘We are not replaceable’
- Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
- Minnesota National Guard sent to help tribe
- Doubling down on Native values
- Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior
- Tó éí iiná bottle benefits Navajo Nation
Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'
Top 5 Archives
- The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
- 6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story
- What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.