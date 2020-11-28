Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 28, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. ‘Will Rogers was always a Cherokee’
  2. Tlingit artist creates stamp for U.S. Postal Service
  3. Washington NFL team drops Native foundation
  4. A 'monumental first' for the Oglala Sioux
  5. Native COVID survivor: ‘We are not replaceable’
  6. Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
  7. Minnesota National Guard sent to help tribe
  8. Doubling down on Native values
  9. Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior
  10. Tó éí iiná bottle benefits Navajo Nation

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
  2. 6 Thanksgiving Myths and the Wampanoag Side of the Story
  3. What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. 8 Big Lies History Books Tell About Natives

Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.

You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828

ICT Phone Logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gulf Coast tribes' plight illustrates saltwater crisis

'It's all working in one big circle, and it's quite heartbreaking to watch'

The Associated Press

by

nts

Navajo homes getting electricity with CARES Act funding

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority received $14.5 million from the tribe's $714 million federal CARES Act allotment to connect 510 homes

The Associated Press

Alternative births

'The disparity between white women and women of color has a lot to do with systemic racism'

Cronkite News

Emergency hunts in Alaska can continue

'Most people ... don't understand how we share our food with everybody'

Joaqlin Estus

Arizona tribe bets on pro basketball

‘Club Gila River’ comes to downtown Phoenix

Dalton Walker

A 'printed' ICT for a Black Friday

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Mark Trahant

Indian Country Friday headlines

Stories we’re following Arizona tribe bets on pro basketball, reconsidering a Colorado mountain’s controversial name, doula services, and more

Indian Country Today

Healing by ‘revealing the truth’

Boarding school healing summit brings hope and support during virtual meeting

Mary Annette Pember

by

WSullivan

Indian Country Thursday headlines

Stories we’re following are the real story of Thanksgiving, a Native woman as a contender for Secretary of Education, Hia C-ed O’odham tribe addresses Trump’s border wall, Indigenous pro hockey pioneer dies and much more

Indian Country Today

Trump administration denies Pebble mine permits

The Army Corps of Engineers said the permit application to build the Pebble Mine was denied under both the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act

Joaqlin Estus

by

WarEagle49833