Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 21, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Natives help Natives in online marketplace
- Hospital closure a ‘complete abandonment’ by Indian Health Service
- ‘It’s a sovereign place’
- Minnesota National Guard sent to help tribe
- Washington NFL team drops Native foundation
- Deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition
- First tribal nation congressional delegate outlines goals
- Newscast for Nov. 13, 2020: The Other in our own homelands
- Tlingit artist creates stamp for U.S. Postal Service
- New mural celebrates connectedness
Columns
#NativeNerd movie reviews: 'Spontaneous,' 'Synchronic,' and 'The Queen's Gambit'
Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'
Top 5 Archives
- The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale
- History of Native American Heritage Month
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
