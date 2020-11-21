Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 21, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Natives help Natives in online marketplace
  2. Hospital closure a ‘complete abandonment’ by Indian Health Service
  3. ‘It’s a sovereign place’
  4. Minnesota National Guard sent to help tribe
  5. Washington NFL team drops Native foundation
  6. Deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition
  7. First tribal nation congressional delegate outlines goals
  8. Newscast for Nov. 13, 2020: The Other in our own homelands
  9. Tlingit artist creates stamp for U.S. Postal Service
  10. New mural celebrates connectedness

#NativeNerd movie reviews: 'Spontaneous,' 'Synchronic,' and 'The Queen's Gambit'

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale
  5. History of Native American Heritage Month

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Washington NFL team drops Native foundation

Updated: The team says it’s reviewing its philanthropic strategy and will no longer contribute to the Original Americans Foundation

Dalton Walker

Phoenix ditches offensive street names

Squaw Peak Drive will change to Piestewa Peak Drive, in honor of fallen Hopi soldier Lori Piestewa.

The Associated Press

Native American Graves Repatriation Act turns 30

Despite federal law ordering their repatriation, thousands of ancestors remains still languish in boxes and basements

Mary Annette Pember

Arizona turnout proves power of Native vote

Voters came out in force on swaths of tribal land, helping Joe Biden carry the state

The Associated Press

Heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say

Many students are heading home for Thanksgiving, raising the risk of the virus spreading among family, friends and other travelers

The Associated Press

Rocking Our World

Letter from the Indian Country Today President

Indian Country Today

Protesters to Indian Health Service: ‘Be better’

Group marches outside Phoenix Indian Medical Center over shutdown of birthing center

Dalton Walker

Josiah Patkotak narrowly wins state House seat in Alaska

Unofficial results in Alaska show Inupiaq independent Josiah Patkotak as the winner in House District 40 #NativeVote

Election 2020

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following on Nov. 20, 2020: Indian Health Service releases vaccination plan, AZ lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, Phoenix changes street names, and much more

Indian Country Today

Alaska tribal health groups brace for COVID surge

‘We may be forced to make difficult choices when it comes to … allocating scarce patient care resources’

Joaqlin Estus