Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 14, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan
- White House Tribal Nations Conference to return
- National Congress of American Indians CEO resigns
- Natives help Natives in online marketplace
- Meet the Native contestants for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA
- COVID devastates South Dakota family
- ‘Avatar’s representation of Inuit’
- The Native vote turned out ... so today it's celebration
- US House candidates make history
- National Native American Veterans Memorial artist explains his design
Columns
#NativeNerd movie reviews: 'Spontaneous,' 'Synchronic,' and 'The Queen's Gambit'
Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Friday the 13th isn't unlucky: The patriarchy was afraid of the sacred feminine
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
