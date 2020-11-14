Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 14, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

  1. Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan 
  2. White House Tribal Nations Conference to return
  3. National Congress of American Indians CEO resigns
  4. Natives help Natives in online marketplace
  5. Meet the Native contestants for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA
  6. COVID devastates South Dakota family
  7. ‘Avatar’s representation of Inuit’
  8. The Native vote turned out ... so today it's celebration
  9. US House candidates make history
  10. National Native American Veterans Memorial artist explains his design

#NativeNerd movie reviews: 'Spontaneous,' 'Synchronic,' and 'The Queen's Gambit'

Check out our daily broadcasts in 'Newscasts'

Newscasts available here

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Friday the 13th isn't unlucky: The patriarchy was afraid of the sacred feminine
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?

Native candidates score in legislative, other bids

Updated with latest results: Tribal citizens achieve milestones in races for legislatures, county office, state Supreme Court  #NativeVote20

Tribal leaders call for truth, healing

COVID-19 recovery, racial equality and climate justice among National Congress of American Indians' policy goals for upcoming year

Kolby KickingWoman

Michigan orders Enbridge pipeline shut down

The news comes as Minnesota granted key crude oil pipeline replacement permits

The Associated Press

‘It’s a sovereign place’

Camp Mniluzahan near Rapid City, South Dakota, provides shelter, food, respect for homeless Natives

Stewart Huntington

Hospital closure a ‘complete abandonment’ by Indian Health Service

The Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit in Acoma, New Mexico, no longer offers emergency room or in-patient services for non-COVID-19 patients, tribal leaders say

Dalton Walker

Rock Your Mocs 2020 kicks off Sunday

Will you participate? Tag Indian Country Today; we will reshare photos all week!

Indian Country Today

Mashpee Wampanoag chairman charged with bribery in casino development

Updated: The tribe said in a statement it’s 'deeply concerned' about the charges

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we’re following on Nov. 13, 2020: Kevin Washburn, Chickasaw, tapped to lead Interior review; new bill would create new Alaska Native corporations; Mutual of Omaha replaces American Indian image logo; and more

Indian Country Today

Something Else: A survey to share your thoughts

The Native community backlash to CNN’s elections graphic is humorous, clever and sometimes volatile

Vincent Schilling

Natives help Natives in online marketplace

New Native-owned site offers authentic crafts from Indigenous artists

Aliyah Chavez