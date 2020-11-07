Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 07, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Top 10

  1. ‘Avatar’s representation of Inuit’
  2. US House candidates make history
  3. Navajo mom and community leader was a ‘beautiful soul’
  4. President Trump’s groundbreaking policy vision for Indian Country
  5. Native Americans for Donald Trump
  6. Four new Indigenous films by and about Native women
  7. Native candidates score in legislative, other bids
  8. 'Something else' may make all the difference this election
  9. First-time Native candidate already making history
  10. Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, loses Senate bid

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for November 5, 2020

Top 5 Archives

  1. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  2. The Death of the Bering Strait Theory
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
  5. What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today election coverage

Updated: Results from Election Day and #NativeVote20 impact

Indian Country Today

Joe Biden wins; will be 46th president

Pennsylvania call puts the former Vice President over the top with 273 electoral votes

The Associated Press

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory

Update: The uncertainty left Americans across the nation checking for updates to a vote count that, for many, appeared to inch along

The Associated Press

Meet the Native contestants for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA

Miss Oklahoma Mariah Jane Davis is Choctaw, and Miss Teen Maine Grace Morey is Passamaquoddy

Vincent Schilling

Native candidates score in legislative, other bids

Updated with latest results: Tribal citizens achieve milestones in races for legislatures, county office, state Supreme Court  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

David Katzeek leaves legacy of revitalized language, culture

‘He had this vision of what needed to be accomplished for the renaissance of Tlingit culture'

Joaqlin Estus

Steps taken to create Alaska regional tribal government

The Associated Press

Election Day times two in Indian Country

At least six tribes held tribal elections on Nov. 3.  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Fort Peck chairman suspended, faces removal

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board issued a statement of charges for removal of Chairman Floyd Azure

Dalton Walker

‘Avatar’s representation of Inuit’

Fans of ‘Avatar: the Last Airbender’ notice that the cartoon show draws inspiration from Indigenous communities in the Arctic

Meghan Sullivan

