Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of November 07, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- ‘Avatar’s representation of Inuit’
- US House candidates make history
- Navajo mom and community leader was a ‘beautiful soul’
- President Trump’s groundbreaking policy vision for Indian Country
- Native Americans for Donald Trump
- Four new Indigenous films by and about Native women
- Native candidates score in legislative, other bids
- 'Something else' may make all the difference this election
- First-time Native candidate already making history
- Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, loses Senate bid
Indian Country Today weekly Newsletter
Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for November 5, 2020
Top 5 Archives
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Death of the Bering Strait Theory
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- 8 Things You Should Know About Two Spirit People
- What Percentage Indian Do You Have to Be in Order to Be a Member of a Tribe?
Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling TikTok @VinceSchilling Email vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions editor, to submit email: opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.
