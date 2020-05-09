Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 9, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Act of kindness kindles Choctaw-Ireland bond
  2. Navajo leader calls on Arizona mayor to be more respectful
  3. New Mexico pueblo fights a high infection rate
  4. 'New normal' for tribal casinos reopening
  5. Trump, tribal leaders talk virus, missing and murdered
  6. South Dakota governor tells tribes to open roads
  7. There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box
  8. Uniting online for missing Native women, girls
  9. Treasury announces funding plan; Trump to meet with tribal leaders
  10. May 20 court date set for Mashpee Wampanoag

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. Non-Native man guilty of strangling, sexualizing Native woman will serve no time
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
  4. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

Pandemic broadens use of telemedicine in Indian Country and beyond

'It's going to be a very integral part of how we move forward with medicine'

Joaqlin Estus

WSullivan

Navajo Nation college has record number of degrees

Diné College, the first college established by a tribe more than 50 years ago, has a record number of students receiving bachelor's degrees

The Associated Press

Justice Department drops Flynn's Trump-Russia case

Action comes even though prosecutors have maintained Flynn lied to the FBI in a 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador

The Associated Press

caniscandida

Navajo leaders discuss options for relief funds

'It’s critical, Navajo people, that you hold the leadership accountable ⁠— and that's local chapter officials, that’s also council delegates, and also president and vice president ⁠— to make sure that we don’t bog down $600 million in politics'

Dalton Walker

Prominent lawyer, Trump donor representing Biden accuser

The Associated Press

Plan would bring hundreds of bison to Dakotas

Hundreds of bison would be transported from federal lands to South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Reservation and North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park under the latest plan to restore the animals to the U.S. West

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today’s daily newscast will air on Arizona PBS World

For immediate release

Indian Country Today

Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association suspends 2 tribes

The move comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed compacts with the tribes that would authorize them to build casinos within the jurisdictions of other tribes

The Associated Press

Jobless rate spikes to 14.7 percent, highest since Great Depression

The Associated Press

Biden uses virtual events to target battleground Florida

The Associated Press