Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 30, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
  2. Seminole Tribe buys rights for Las Vegas Hard Rock
  3. Some tribes distribute relief money to citizens
  4. A century ago ... so much like now
  5. Minneapolis Natives condemn man's death in custody, 'racist ideologies'
  6. FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death
  7. Fire during Minneapolis riots guts Native youth nonprofit
  8. A lesson from 1918: Masked fans
  9. Overdoses rattle Eastern Cherokee during shutdown
  10. 'We sounded the alarm' about Navajo Nation months ago ... and the federal government failed

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. Fairbanks Four wins appeal, can now sue the city for wrongful conviction
  2. May 23 Was a Day in Resistance History: The Beginning of the Trail of Tears
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World

Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska airline shutdown: 'How are we gonna get our food, our mail, our medical needs?'

Ravn Air halted all service with only a few hours' notice, leaving people in the more than 115 Alaska communities it served with little to no time to make other arrangements.

Indian Country Today

Minneapolis death renews focus on Sen. Amy Klobuchar's prosecutor past

The former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has been scrutinized for leaving decisions on officer-involved fatalities to grand juries

Dalton Walker

by

WSullivan

Minneapolis Natives condemn man's death in custody, 'racist ideologies'

Updated: Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter

Eddie Chuculate

by

bbcorine

Fire during Minneapolis riots guts Native youth nonprofit

'It’s horrible, but we’ll rebuild. It’s all we can do. Stay strong for our youth'

Eddie Chuculate

Building a better data report

Letter from the editor: The case for collaboration

Mark Trahant

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Updated: Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation: 'The curve flattened'

Tribal officials administered more than 32,000 tests – more than 15 percent of Navajos living on the reservation, a per capita rate that exceeds some states and countries * Updated at 8:30 MST

Cronkite News

Navajo poet awarded $50,000 fellowship

'Writing poetry in Navajo supports revitalizing our language and recitation of our oral tradition'

Indian Country Today

by

krishsandos

National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles

The Associated Press

by

krishsandos

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for May 28, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

by

krishsandos