Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 30, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
- Seminole Tribe buys rights for Las Vegas Hard Rock
- Some tribes distribute relief money to citizens
- A century ago ... so much like now
- Minneapolis Natives condemn man's death in custody, 'racist ideologies'
- FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death
- Fire during Minneapolis riots guts Native youth nonprofit
- A lesson from 1918: Masked fans
- Overdoses rattle Eastern Cherokee during shutdown
- 'We sounded the alarm' about Navajo Nation months ago ... and the federal government failed
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com