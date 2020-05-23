Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 23, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
  2. South Dakota governor calls on Trump in tribal checkpoint feud
  3. Overdoses rattle Eastern Cherokee during shutdown
  4. FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death
  5. Sobriety sweeps online powwow page
  6. California casino reopens to big crowd
  7. Report: ‘Grossly inaccurate’ data used to divvy up relief funds for tribes
  8. Yale's Indigenous students share their stories
  9. Some tribes distribute relief money to citizens
  10. A lesson from 1918: Masked fans

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. Our graphs show it: COVID-19 is deeply and disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities - by Randall Akee, Kelly Lytle Hernandez, Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, Shannon Speed and Mariah Tso

Top 5 Archives

  1. Non-Native man guilty of strangling, sexualizing Native woman will serve no time
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. 147-year-old ‘finders keepers’ mining law threatens ancient Tlingit village, protects mining companies

Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit

Annette Bilagody had never sold her beadwork online before. With help from her granddaughter, she can barely keep up with demand

Aliyah Chavez

Judge dismisses bid to stop coal sales from US lands

The lawsuit from a coalition of states, tribes and environmental groups sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West

The Associated Press

Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he 'should not have been so cavalier' in comments in which he suggested African Americans who back President Donald Trump 'ain't black'

The Associated Press

Limited Memorial Day reopening of Grand Canyon ‘premature,’ say critics

'On a holiday weekend, how are they going to maintain the social distancing guidelines with huge crowds?'

Cronkite News

Some tribes distribute relief money to citizens

The funds give tribal citizens 'a little bit of breathing room'

Dalton Walker

Judge rules against Fort Sill Apache casino in New Mexico

Fort Sill tried to open a small casino on the land in 2008 after it was donated to the tribe in the 1990s

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for May 21, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Pandemic shows tribes the census is an 'absolute necessity’

‘We need accurate stats, and now it's real life, ‘Oh man. This isn’t an option.’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Red Lake Nation approves medical cannabis

Eighty percent of voters favor allowing use of marijuana with a prescription

Dalton Walker

Tech giants are embracing long-term remote work. Others may follow

'Many companies are learning that their workers are just as or even more productive working from home'

The Associated Press