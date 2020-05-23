Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 23, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- 96-year-old Navajo woman becomes an internet hit
- South Dakota governor calls on Trump in tribal checkpoint feud
- Overdoses rattle Eastern Cherokee during shutdown
- FBI seeks tips on Navajo man's death
- Sobriety sweeps online powwow page
- California casino reopens to big crowd
- Report: ‘Grossly inaccurate’ data used to divvy up relief funds for tribes
- Yale's Indigenous students share their stories
- Some tribes distribute relief money to citizens
- A lesson from 1918: Masked fans
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- Our graphs show it: COVID-19 is deeply and disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities - by Randall Akee, Kelly Lytle Hernandez, Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, Shannon Speed and Mariah Tso
Top 5 Archives
- Non-Native man guilty of strangling, sexualizing Native woman will serve no time
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- 147-year-old ‘finders keepers’ mining law threatens ancient Tlingit village, protects mining companies
