Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 2, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

  1. There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box
  2. Choctaw Nation sues insurance company for COVID-19 losses
  3. Behind those COVID-19 numbers
  4. Judge halts distribution of relief funding to Alaska Native corporations
  5. Harvard, Stanford, ASU … and Diné College
  6. Tribal gaming operations eligible for payroll help
  7. Cafe brings Indigenous ‘comfort food’ to elders
  8. #NativeNerd: 'Blood Quantum' is the best Indigenous zombie movie ever
  9. 'We are being born Indian and dying white'
  10. 'I hope I can continue to inspire Indian Country'

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

  1. The essence of tribal nations includes sovereignty - Ernest Stevens, Jr.

  1. Culturally Appropriate Chicago Blackhawks Logo by First Nations Artist
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. Williams: Phil Jackson demonstrates Lakota measure of greatness
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

The ‘everything Indigenous’ virtual graduation ceremony

The class of 2020 graduation is May 1 at 12 p.m. Mountain Time on the Virtual Indigenous Commencement Facebook page

Kalle Benallie

MelMonet

New Mexico pueblo fights a high infection rate

‘Its infection trend has shown no sign of flattening’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

caniscandida

'Ambassador for Indian Country': Lawmaker's retirement leaves void

John McCoy, Tulalip, achieved advances in broadband access, education, health care for all Washingtonians

Richard Walker

Court upholds death penalty for Navajo man on U.S. death row

Cronkite News

caniscandida

Virtual meetings set for drilling plan near Chaco national park

'By moving forward, the department is failing to fulfill its trust and treaty obligations to Native Americans, and it is failing to protect a national treasure,' said Rep. Deb Haaland

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 30, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Women, minorities shoulder front-line work during pandemic

The Associated Press

Native physicians finding the ‘silver lining’

‘It's so empowering to hear that people are really pausing and coming back to our old ways’

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Town hall to focus on COVID-19 impact on Indian Country

“Now is the time to fight for the visibility of Native peoples, care for our communities and ensure Native peoples are seen, heard and included in solutions." *Correction

Kolby KickingWoman

Cafe brings Indigenous ‘comfort food’ to elders

A Minneapolis restaurant is delivering meals to dozens of Native seniors during the pandemic

Eddie Chuculate