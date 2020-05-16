Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 16, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- South Dakota governor tells tribes to open roads
- South Dakota tribes stand firm behind checkpoints
- South Dakota governor holds off on threat to sue
- South Dakota tribe: Sovereignty allows checkpoints
- 'New normal' for tribal casinos reopening
- Probe launched into Interior leaks, handling of $8 billion for tribes
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes hold on Navajo
- There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box
- Native candidate seeks to make history
- U.S. Supreme Court weighs ‘transfers of sovereign right’
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- Follow the Constitution and treat tribes as nations (not as a race) - by Rodney M. Bordeaux , President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe
- Canada’s colonial web entraps Wet’suwet’en Nation - By Russ Diabo, Kahnawake Mohawk
Top 5 Archives
- Non-Native man guilty of strangling, sexualizing Native woman will serve no time
- A Happy Mother’s Day Wish – All Types of Moms Included
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com