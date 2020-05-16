Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of May 16, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. South Dakota governor tells tribes to open roads
  2. South Dakota tribes stand firm behind checkpoints
  3. South Dakota governor holds off on threat to sue
  4. South Dakota tribe: Sovereignty allows checkpoints
  5. 'New normal' for tribal casinos reopening
  6. Probe launched into Interior leaks, handling of $8 billion for tribes
  7. 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes hold on Navajo
  8. There’s another story behind that Land O'Lakes butter box
  9. Native candidate seeks to make history
  10. U.S. Supreme Court weighs ‘transfers of sovereign right’

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. Follow the Constitution and treat tribes as nations (not as a race) - by Rodney M. Bordeaux , President of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe
  2. Canada’s colonial web entraps Wet’suwet’en Nation - By Russ Diabo, Kahnawake Mohawk

Top 5 Archives

  1. Non-Native man guilty of strangling, sexualizing Native woman will serve no time
  2. A Happy Mother’s Day Wish – All Types of Moms Included
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World

ICT Phone Logo

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

