Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 7, 2020

Vincent Schilling

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. BREAKING NEWS: Oregon tribal employee 'presumptive' positive for COVID-19
  2. Oregon tribal casino employee 'presumptive' positive for COVID-19
  3. White Earth Band of Ojibwe Tribal Council in Minnesota endorses Bernie Sanders for President
  4. The resilience of Native quilts
  5. Cayuga Nation’s division leads to a ‘human rights catastrophe’
  6. Three Salt River children found in Arizona
  7. Ready or not? Warnings for tribes as COVID-19 epidemic spreads
  8. Championship dreams in Phoenix
  9. Unexpected crisis at Vassar: Human remains on campus
  10. Pebble Mine is on the 'fast track'

Top Opinion

  1. 'Shiyazhi ... when are you coming home?'
  2. We remember Wounded Knee 1973 ‘WK 73’

Top 5 Archives

  1. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. Native Man Wins Tribal ID Case After Store Refuses to Serve Him

Native campaigns: The untold story of the presidential 2020 election

Beyond the photo op: Democrats hired Native Americans to write policy, manage people and to write the words that candidates used

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Bernie Sanders: 'Most important and consequential election'

Phoenix Natives attend Sen. Bernie Sanders’ first rally since Super Tuesday #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Driving While Indian: Washington considers study to monitor racial bias by state patrol

Decision looms in legislative budget negotiations over the next week

InvestigateWest

The ‘Qualifications of Being’

Two Emmy Award-winning filmmakers create a comic-based zine about Raven Two Feathers' trans and Two Spirit journey

Richard Walker

The end of winter. Selling art. 'We've been doing this all our lives'

Coronavirus threat may disrupt Native artists’ livelihoods

Joaqlin Estus

Billions to spend on coronavirus outbreak

Measure includes funding for tribes, urban Indian organizations

The Associated Press

Elizabeth Warren drops out of presidential race

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the two remaining viable Democrats #NativeVote20

The Associated Press

EBurton

Some see normal as a go ... while others say no after COVID-19 disruption

Tribes, organizations and enterprises try to conduct business and mitigate fears about the virus

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for March 5, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Clean energy produced on Navajo land could help power Los Angeles

'We’re talking about solar energy, wind energy, in other words, completely transitioning from coal into renewable resources'

Cronkite News