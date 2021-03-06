Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 6, 2021
- Indigenous, over 20 and buff? Marvel wants you
- Sex trafficking sting nets Enbridge pipeline workers
- Republican senator supports Deb Haaland, sealing her approval
- Lakota rancher to head Farm Service Agency
- Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
- Biden fails in promise to consult with Indigenous tribes
- Hawaiian animated short film ‘Kapaemahu’ hits Oscar’s shortlist
- ‘Culture of America’ features Oneida beader, Ojibwe canoe builder
- First COVID-19 case in Indian Country
- She will likely be confirmed. But when?
Top 5 Archives
- 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- #NativeNerd Review: Covering a powwow with a Pixel 4 XL
- Real Native history in a video game: An Indigenous take on The Oregon Trail
