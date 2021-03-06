Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 6, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10

  1. Indigenous, over 20 and buff? Marvel wants you
  2. Sex trafficking sting nets Enbridge pipeline workers
  3. Republican senator supports Deb Haaland, sealing her approval
  4. Lakota rancher to head Farm Service Agency
  5. Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
  6. Biden fails in promise to consult with Indigenous tribes
  7. Hawaiian animated short film ‘Kapaemahu’ hits Oscar’s shortlist
  8. ‘Culture of America’ features Oneida beader, Ojibwe canoe builder
  9. First COVID-19 case in Indian Country
  10. She will likely be confirmed. But when?

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. 10 Foods and Spices That Fight Diabetes
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. #NativeNerd Review: Covering a powwow with a Pixel 4 XL
  5. Real Native history in a video game: An Indigenous take on The Oregon Trail

ICT Top 10 - March 6, 2021
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 6, 2021

