Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 28, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What Indian Country readers read most

Top 10

  1. Beyond a statistic: When the virus hits home
  2. Bored? This Indigenous list is for you
  3. ‘Bad news is, it is likely that we will see more’
  4. Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
  5. Senate vote pending; $8 billion for tribes, $2 billion for agencies
  6. Dancing for the people (virtually)
  7. Congress sends $40 million worth of help ... minus a mechanism to distribute to tribes
  8. Five days tells the coronavirus story: Caseload jumps from two to 26
  9. Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council takes action in response to COVID-19; authorizes establishment of the Incident Command System
  10. Minnesota tribes affected by stay-at-home order

Top Opinion

  1. Serious advice for dealing with the pandemic

Top 5 Archives

  1. A Recent TV Slur Revives Debate About Sacheen Littlefeather
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World

News

Federal relief aid coming as death toll rises in Indian Country

First Alaska Native death due to COVID-19 reported Friday; another from White Mountain Apache

Indian Country Today

WSullivan

'Be good to each other' (and share a virtual coffee)

'Wash your hands like you just dumped the honey bucket!'

Joaqlin Estus

South Dakota governor signs bill to make 'riot boosting' a criminal act

Opponents said new law will have a 'chilling effect' on peaceful protests

The Associated Press

MoniqueVR

When the coronavirus hits prisons & jails 'there will be pandemonium'

Public health experts recognize that there is a heightened risk of infection for people who are involved in the criminal legal system

Kolby KickingWoman

indiachicanna

Another death in Arizona as COVID-19 cases ‘keep climbing’

Dr. Sara Jager from Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation wrote that the facility needs supplies; third coronavirus relief package includes funding for tribal colleges and universities

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for March 26, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

COVID-19 financial strain? Here are resources in 50 states

Federal and state services include monetary and food assistance, unemployment benefits, and more. The National Retail Federation also has over 70 corporations looking for workers

Vincent Schilling

Minnesota tribes affected by stay-at-home order

Updated: New coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation have increased by 20 on Wednesday, from 49 to 69

Indian Country Today

Senate vote pending; $8 billion for tribes, $2 billion for agencies

Senate vote expected Wednesday; House action next up

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

COVID-19: Reporters Roundtable

What we know about COVID-19 in Indian Country; livestream starts at 12 p.m. Eastern Time

Indian Country Today