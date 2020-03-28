Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 28, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Beyond a statistic: When the virus hits home
- Bored? This Indigenous list is for you
- ‘Bad news is, it is likely that we will see more’
- Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
- Senate vote pending; $8 billion for tribes, $2 billion for agencies
- Dancing for the people (virtually)
- Congress sends $40 million worth of help ... minus a mechanism to distribute to tribes
- Five days tells the coronavirus story: Caseload jumps from two to 26
- Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council takes action in response to COVID-19; authorizes establishment of the Incident Command System
- Minnesota tribes affected by stay-at-home order
Top Opinion
Top 5 Archives
- A Recent TV Slur Revives Debate About Sacheen Littlefeather
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- 9 More Jokes That Prove Indians Are the Funniest People in the World
