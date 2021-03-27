Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 27, 2021

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 27, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Author:
Publish date:
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

Top 10

  1. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ announces Indigenous cast
  2. Indian Country Today, NCAI split
  3. Oklahoma man 'honored' to play Kiowa chief in film
  4. Justice for Ishi: UC removes hall's name
  5. Indigenous lawmaker removed from Canadian House
  6. Charges against treaty defenders dropped
  7. Court leans toward tribal police in traffic stop and search
  8. Native communities should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now
  9. Craft brew with a side of culture
  10. Boulder supermarket shooter ID'd as 21-year-old man

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

ap logo screenshot
Outside

Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed

30-smoking-hand-full
Outside

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Lakota activist Nick Tilsen speaks with the procession protesting against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the Andrew W. Bogue Federal Courthouse in Rapid City, S.D. When former President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore last year for a fireworks display, Tilsen saw an opportunity to advance the Land Back Movement, an effort to return to Native American tribes control of land they once held. Instead, he was among several protesters arrested and found himself facing several felonies. (Adam Fondren/Rapid City Journal via AP File)
News

Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

The U.S. performed more than 100 above-ground nuclear tests over a 12-year period at the height of the Cold War, sending out plumes of radiation that sickened “downwinders” in Arizona and other states. The government has long compensated downwinders, but not people living in most of Mohave County. (File photo by Jessica Boehm/Cronkite News)
News

Navajo officials push to broaden ‘downwinder’ coverage

Indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion will play Lizzie Kyle, Anna Brown, Rita Smith, and Minnie Smith in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film, "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Photo courtesy of Osage News)
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 27, 2021

Pictured: Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska.
Opinion

Secretary Haaland’s historic achievement leaves Alaska Native leaders proud, yet worried

Tribes in Arizona stand to get $88 million in housing block grant funding, part of a $450 million boost to tribal housing programs that was included in the American Rescue Plan. The Navajo Nation, shown above, will get an additional $49.8 million, the most of any tribe in the nation. (Photo by Quinn Dombrowski/Creative Commons)
News

HUD invests $450 million in tribal housing

Raina Lynn Neeland. (Photo courtesy of Michael Northbird)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Natasha DaVis and her daughters Natavia DaVis, middle, and Natasia DaVis waited in a large line to early vote, some up to two hours, at the Ramsey County Elections office in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Outside

Democrats use state voting laws to fuel federal overhaul