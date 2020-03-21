Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 21, 2020

Vincent Schilling

Nine out of the ten top stories accessed by our readers from the past week were related to COVID-19

  1. BREAKING NEWS: Tribes begin casino closures
  2. Four IHS cases confirmed; ‘serious public health threat’
  3. Coming up: As casinos close
  4. Cancelled, closed and new Navajo word
  5. Spike reported in Navajo Nation cases
  6. Humor, sage and extra protection
  7. Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
  8. Casino closed to ‘make sure no one gets lost, no one'
  9. North Carolina debate would be casino versus casinos
  10. New data and a Cherokee Nation death

  1. Flatten the Curve - Tom Cole
  2. Make a difference by honoring your strength - Rachel Dreilinger

  1. A Recent TV Slur Revives Debate About Sacheen Littlefeather
  2. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. Lakota Hero Lyle Eagle Tail Awarded Posthumous Carnegie Medal of Valor
  5. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came

