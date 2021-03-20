Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 20, 2021
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10
- Madam Secretary
- Herstory again
- Indigenous lawmaker removed from Canadian House
- Native communities should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now
- ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ announces Indigenous cast
- Justice for Ishi: UC removes hall's name
- ‘There's just gonna be no stopping my sister’
- Vice president's husband visits pueblo leaders
- 'Call for Native people to reject Johnson & Johnson vaccine alarming'
- Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Ten Little Indians: A Genocidal Nursery Rhyme
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.