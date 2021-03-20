Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 20, 2021

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 20, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Author:
Publish date:

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

Top 10

  1. Madam Secretary
  2. Herstory again
  3. Indigenous lawmaker removed from Canadian House
  4. Native communities should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now
  5. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ announces Indigenous cast
  6. Justice for Ishi: UC removes hall's name
  7. ‘There's just gonna be no stopping my sister’
  8. Vice president's husband visits pueblo leaders
  9. 'Call for Native people to reject Johnson & Johnson vaccine alarming'
  10. Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
  2. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  3. Ten Little Indians: A Genocidal Nursery Rhyme
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 20, 2021

Gary Tsoodle poses with Kiowa elder Dorothy WhiteHorse, who coached the 10-year-old star of “News of the World,” on set in New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Lynda DeLaune via Gaylord News)
News

Kiowa actor 'honored' to play Kiowa chief in film

AP_20109752760486
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

A portrait of Rep. Yvette Herrell. (Photo courtesy of Nathalie Standingcloud via Cherokee Phoenix)
News

Yvette Herrell first Native GOP woman elected to House

This March 23, 2017 photo shows Democratic Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy of Crow Agency argues against a bill during the legislative session in Helena, Montana. Peregoy has introduced a bill during the 2021 session to make it easier for Native Americans living on reservations to vote, including requiring satellite offices and ballot drop boxes to reduce travel time for tribal members to access voting services. Stewart Peregoy's bill was well received by a House committee. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
News

Committee endorses Native American voting rights bill

Friday studio thumbnail
Newscasts

A great day to be Indigenous!

The Navajo Nation weighed several plans Thursday to spend the last $177 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the tribe received – money that has to be spent by the end of the year or will be lost. (Photo by Chelsea Hofmann, Cronkite News)
Coronavirus

Navajo Nation nears 30K COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced, and with protective partitions, students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Outside

CDC changes school guidance

Tenetehara Indigenous man Regis Tufo Moreira Tembe patrols with the Ka’Azar, or Forest Owners, on the Alto Rio Guama reserve in Para state, near the city of Paragominas, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Three Tenetehara Indigenous villages patrol to guard against illegal logging, gold mining, ranching, and farming on their lands, as increasing encroachment and lax government enforcement during COVID-19 have forced the tribe to take matters into their own hands. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
News

Vaccine drive faces challenges in remote Indigenous communities