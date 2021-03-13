Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2021

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Author:
Publish date:

ICT Top 10 - March 13, 2021

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week

Top 10

  1. Indigenous, over 20 and buff? Marvel wants you
  2. Native communities should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now
  3. Indigenous journalist releases new investigative podcast series
  4. Deb Haaland’s final Senate vote set
  5. $31 billion to 'change the course of the pandemic in Indian Country'
  6. Sex trafficking sting nets Enbridge pipeline workers
  7. Hawaiian animated short film ‘Kapaemahu’ hits Oscar’s shortlist
  8. Lakota rancher to head Farm Service Agency
  9. Remembering Wounded Knee: ‘I know our fight was worth it’
  10. Schools boss quit after porn found on computer

ICT Newscasts

Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:

More Newscasts available here

Top 5 Archives

  1. The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
  2. Ten Little Indians: A Genocidal Nursery Rhyme
  3. 10 Things You Should Know About the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Reservation
  4. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  5. International Women's Day: A sacred women warriors photo tribute

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Registered nurse Sandra Younan sets up a new intravenous line for a patient under her care at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Younan spent the last year juggling long hours as she watched many patients struggle with the coronavirus and some die. Then there were the patients who claimed the virus was fake or coughed in her face, ignoring mask rules. One man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Outside

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

ICT Top 10 - March 13, 2021
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2021

This March 23, 2017 photo shows Democratic Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy of Crow Agency argues against a bill during the legislative session in Helena, Montana. Peregoy has introduced a bill during the 2021 session to make it easier for Native Americans living on reservations to vote, including requiring satellite offices and ballot drop boxes to reduce travel time for tribal members to access voting services. Stewart Peregoy's bill was well received by a House committee. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
News

Native Americans raise concerns about legislative action

From March 16 to 22, days after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic last year, the FBI conducted more background checks for gun purchases than in any week since its instant system launched in 1998. (File photo by Daria Kadovik/Cronkite News)
News

Rising gun sales 'most definitely increases risk'

Billy Frank Jr. looks at a picture of himself fishing on the Nisqually River taken in the 1960s.
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

This image was taken during the first drive of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4, 2021. Perseverance landed on Feb. 18, 2021, and the team has been spending the weeks since landing checking out the rover to prepare for surface operations. This image was taken by the rover’s Navigation Cameras. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
News

Yá'át'ééh from Máaz

Capitol_Breach_21010707099206
Outside

Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions

ap logo screenshot
Outside

Auto industry urges emissions deal weaker than Obama's

03-12-21 thumbnail
Newscasts

Celebrating Indigenous ingenuity