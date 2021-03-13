Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2021
What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most each week
Top 10
- Indigenous, over 20 and buff? Marvel wants you
- Native communities should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now
- Indigenous journalist releases new investigative podcast series
- Deb Haaland’s final Senate vote set
- $31 billion to 'change the course of the pandemic in Indian Country'
- Sex trafficking sting nets Enbridge pipeline workers
- Hawaiian animated short film ‘Kapaemahu’ hits Oscar’s shortlist
- Lakota rancher to head Farm Service Agency
- Remembering Wounded Knee: ‘I know our fight was worth it’
- Schools boss quit after porn found on computer
ICT Newscasts
Each Friday, Indian Country Today has a newscast summing up the week's newscast episodes and a summary of the news for the week. Catch this week's episode here:
Top 5 Archives
- The History of 'Ten Little Indians'
- Ten Little Indians: A Genocidal Nursery Rhyme
- 10 Things You Should Know About the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Reservation
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- International Women's Day: A sacred women warriors photo tribute
