Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2020

Vincent Schilling

These are the top stories accessed by our readers from the past week

Top 10

  1. BREAKING NEWS: Presumptive positive COVID-19 case at IHS facility in South Dakota
  2. A story of abuse and perseverance
  3. Native campaigns: The untold story of the presidential 2020 election
  4. Three Salt River children found in Arizona
  5. Students are 'stressed' ... and most headed off campus
  6. Indian Country braces for more cases of COVID-19
  7. One active Native judge is less than one-quarter of 1 percent of the federal bench
  8. Coronavirus Q&A: What is it? The symptoms. And how it spreads
  9. Pandemic hits home; IHS says it's ready for testing
  10. Marijuana vote could 'jump start' the Oglala Lakota economy

Top Opinion

  1. My personal memoir of Wounded Knee 1973
  2. Remarks by Vice President Joe Biden on Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Top 5 Archives

  1. Lakota Hero Lyle Eagle Tail Awarded Posthumous Carnegie Medal of Valor
  2. The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin

Montana, Navajo-owned company reach deal on sovereign immunity

The Associated Press

by

jmalone

Cancelled, closed and new Navajo word

Latest COVID-19 updates from around Indian Country

Indian Country Today

by

12132

That other story: It’s Census time

Social distancing for COVID-19 could be a reason to complete census online or by phone

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

North Carolina debate would be casino versus casinos

Catawba announce N.C. casino, Eastern Band of Cherokee introduce lawsuit to stop construction

Joseph Martin

'I am officially declaring a national emergency'

President says more flexibility in response; promises drive through testing, student loan relief *Updated 5 pm EDT

The Associated Press

LIVE: President to invoke national emergency

House Democrat: 'We're basically, in my opinion, flying blind'

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for March 12, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

A safer playground with the help of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Leech Lake youth say their vision is ‘more than just a park’

Doug Thompson

'We're going to work together'

Alaska’s history of infectious disease gives it a few strengths

Joaqlin Estus

Emergency responses 'to keep families safe'

Lawmakers press ahead with legislative action related to COVID-19

Kolby KickingWoman

by

awazeup