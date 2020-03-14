Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 13, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- BREAKING NEWS: Presumptive positive COVID-19 case at IHS facility in South Dakota
- A story of abuse and perseverance
- Native campaigns: The untold story of the presidential 2020 election
- Three Salt River children found in Arizona
- Students are 'stressed' ... and most headed off campus
- Indian Country braces for more cases of COVID-19
- One active Native judge is less than one-quarter of 1 percent of the federal bench
- Coronavirus Q&A: What is it? The symptoms. And how it spreads
- Pandemic hits home; IHS says it's ready for testing
- Marijuana vote could 'jump start' the Oglala Lakota economy
Top Opinion
- My personal memoir of Wounded Knee 1973
- Remarks by Vice President Joe Biden on Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Top 5 Archives
- Lakota Hero Lyle Eagle Tail Awarded Posthumous Carnegie Medal of Valor
- The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Natural Pain Relief: 9 Alternatives to Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen or Aspirin
