Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 27, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Indigenous nurses, activists prepare for 'hell of a day' in Tulsa
- Native nurses, demonstrators hit the streets in Tulsa
- Indigenous languages and race: Tribes rethink dated terms
- Charges against First Nation chief dropped
- Trump rally features empty seats, virus cases among staff
- Tribe sues Trump administration over checkpoint interference
- Celebration and dissent at Mount Rushmore: ‘Faces of the colonizers’
- 'Well-respected' White Mountain Apache medicine man dies
- Officer Michael Lee was ‘a protector of his community’
- COVID-19-free tribal nations
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- The Sioux Sue – and lives depend on the outcome - by Fawn Sharp with Matthew Randazzo V.
- Native women law students excluded from so-called “Women of Color in Law Schools” study - by Angelique W. EagleWoman
Top 5 Archives
- Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Indian-Killer Andrew Jackson Deserves Top Spot on List of Worst US Presidents
- Ulysses S. Grant: Mass Genocide Through ‘Permanent Peace’ Policy
- Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
