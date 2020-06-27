Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 27, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Indigenous nurses, activists prepare for 'hell of a day' in Tulsa
  2. Native nurses, demonstrators hit the streets in Tulsa
  3. Indigenous languages and race: Tribes rethink dated terms
  4. Charges against First Nation chief dropped
  5. Trump rally features empty seats, virus cases among staff
  6. Tribe sues Trump administration over checkpoint interference
  7. Celebration and dissent at Mount Rushmore: ‘Faces of the colonizers’
  8. 'Well-respected' White Mountain Apache medicine man dies
  9. Officer Michael Lee was ‘a protector of his community’
  10. COVID-19-free tribal nations

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. The Sioux Sue – and lives depend on the outcome - by Fawn Sharp with Matthew Randazzo V.
  2. Native women law students excluded from so-called “Women of Color in Law Schools” study - by Angelique W. EagleWoman

Top 5 Archives

  1. Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
  2. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  3. Indian-Killer Andrew Jackson Deserves Top Spot on List of Worst US Presidents
  4. Ulysses S. Grant: Mass Genocide Through ‘Permanent Peace’ Policy
  5. Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins

