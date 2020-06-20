Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 20, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Judge: U.S. must release $679M in tribal virus relief funds
- Native Woman Shot Dead by Cop Was Pregnant, Family Learns After Her Burial
- Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief's arrest 'shocking,' Trudeau says
- 10 people whose statues should replace Columbus
- Tribes question politics of COVID-19 funding
- Cartoonist Ricardo Caté teams with New Mexico on virus campaign
- Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror's statue
- 'When I was growing up, I didn't see my community reflected on screens'
- Lawmaker: US is still failing to meet treaty obligations
- 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
Top 5 Archives
- Today in Native History: American Indian Movement Occupies Mount Rushmore
- 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
- Police Shoot, Kill Native Vet Ivan Wilson-Dragswolf in Mandan, North Dakota
- Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
