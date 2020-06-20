Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 20, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

  1. Judge: U.S. must release $679M in tribal virus relief funds
  2. Native Woman Shot Dead by Cop Was Pregnant, Family Learns After Her Burial
  3. Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief's arrest 'shocking,' Trudeau says
  4. 10 people whose statues should replace Columbus
  5. Tribes question politics of COVID-19 funding
  6. Cartoonist Ricardo Caté teams with New Mexico on virus campaign
  7. Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror's statue
  8. 'When I was growing up, I didn't see my community reflected on screens'
  9. Lawmaker: US is still failing to meet treaty obligations
  10. 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

  1. Border wall construction disrupts Native traditions and violates spiritual freedom - Verlon Jose

  1. Today in Native History: American Indian Movement Occupies Mount Rushmore
  2. 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
  3. Police Shoot, Kill Native Vet Ivan Wilson-Dragswolf in Mandan, North Dakota
  4. Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Canada's loss of UN Security Council seat a blow to Trudeau

Canada lost out to Norway and Ireland this week in a three-way race for two seats

The Associated Press

by

Census field workers back on Navajo Nation, with work cut out for them

Filling out the Census is 'just a good impact for the tribal community'

Cronkite News

Indigenous nurses, activists prepare for 'hell of a day' in Tulsa

Ahead of Trump rally, some tribal citizens are getting ready to provide medical and other aid to protesters

Graham Lee Brewer

by

Statue of Spanish governor removed from New Mexico park

The Don Diego de Vargas monument was taken down ahead of a rally organized by Indigenous advocates

The Associated Press

by

Ducey recommends mask use, tells cities and counties to make and enforce local rules

Governor says “all Arizonans wear face masks when you can’t social distance”

Cronkite News

by

Solstice brings nostalgia

'It's a very big part of what Fairbanks does in the summer'

Joaqlin Estus

Amid protests for racial justice, Juneteenth gets new renown

Events marking Juneteenth were expected to be held in every major American city on Friday, although some were being held virtually due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

by

Arizona afire: Crews scramble to control 11 blazes in the state

More than 600 firefighters are at the scene, but the fire was only 5 percent contained Thursday

Cronkite News

Alaska mine project developer proposes dividend program

The Associated Press

Tulsa mayor sets curfew around site of Trump's weekend rally

More than 100,000 people expected in area around arena where rally is being held

The Associated Press