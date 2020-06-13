Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 13, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Native Woman Shot Dead by Cop Was Pregnant, Family Learns After Her Burial
- Columbus is torn down, set on fire, tossed in the lake
- The Latest: George W. Bush says he will not support Donald Trump's re-election
- 10 people whose statues should replace Columbus
- Columbus takes another dive: Protesters topple Minnesota statute
- Mashpee Wampanoag: US Court ‘stood up for justice’
- Father, son die from COVID-19 within days of each other
- Mashpee Wampanoag ruling a 'win for all of Indian Country'
- 4 Native candidates for Congress advance to November
- In Minneapolis, it’s AIM that serves and protects
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- COVID-19 is threatening some Indigenous tribes with extinction - Ms. Miryam Yataco and Dr. Daniel Wildcat
Top 5 Archives
- Police Shoot, Kill Native Vet Ivan Wilson-Dragswolf in Mandan, North Dakota
- 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
- Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Indigenous Puerto Rico: DNA evidence upsets established history
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com