Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 13, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Native Woman Shot Dead by Cop Was Pregnant, Family Learns After Her Burial
  2. Columbus is torn down, set on fire, tossed in the lake
  3. The Latest: George W. Bush says he will not support Donald Trump's re-election
  4. 10 people whose statues should replace Columbus
  5. Columbus takes another dive: Protesters topple Minnesota statute
  6. Mashpee Wampanoag: US Court ‘stood up for justice’
  7. Father, son die from COVID-19 within days of each other
  8. Mashpee Wampanoag ruling a 'win for all of Indian Country'
  9. 4 Native candidates for Congress advance to November
  10. In Minneapolis, it’s AIM that serves and protects

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. COVID-19 is threatening some Indigenous tribes with extinction - Ms. Miryam Yataco and Dr. Daniel Wildcat

Top 5 Archives

  1. Police Shoot, Kill Native Vet Ivan Wilson-Dragswolf in Mandan, North Dakota
  2. 8 Myths and Atrocities About Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day
  3. Two Spirits, One Heart, Five Genders
  4. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  5. Indigenous Puerto Rico: DNA evidence upsets established history

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Higher asthma rate among challenges LGBTQ youth face during pandemic

'We don’t really know why there is a higher prevalence rate of asthma among LGBT people'

Cronkite News

10 people whose statues should replace Columbus

Statues of Columbus are starting to go away. What’s next? How do we make the stone-tablet version of our history more representative of the actual history * Updated

Mark Trahant

by

rholschuh

Indian Country headlines for June 13

D.C mayor says it's 'past time' Washington's NFL team changes its name; Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief is left bloodied after arrest; Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, seeks the Democratic nomination for Wyoming’s sole U.S. House seat; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today

Video of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation chief's arrest 'shocking,' Trudeau says

Updated: Canadian prime minister: 'The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers'

The Associated Press

New federal rule undoes bear, wolf hunting restrictions in Alaska

‘We want to make sure that we have that food forever’

Joaqlin Estus

US judge denies tribe's bid to halt relief funding

The Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation argued the Treasury Department should have relied on its enrollment data, rather than population data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Associated Press

Planting hope amid a plague

Older generations on the Navajo Nation have passed down stories of scourges, resilience — and survival. New generations are bringing the tales to life.

Sunnie Clahchischiligi

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

The Department of Health and Human Services says it will enforce sex discrimination protections 'according to the plain meaning of the word 'sex' as male or female and as determined by biology'

The Associated Press

Biden's VP list narrows: Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, others

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee faces increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket

The Associated Press

Man sentenced for stealing Ancestral Puebloan artifacts

Prosecutors say he traveled to the monument several times in 2017 and excavated the ceremonial area, which includes a dance plaza and human burial sites

The Associated Press