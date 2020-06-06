Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 06, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- In Minneapolis, it’s AIM that serves and protects
- Fire during Minneapolis riots guts Native youth nonprofit
- 4 Native candidates for Congress advance to November
- Minneapolis Natives condemn man's death in custody, 'racist ideologies'
- 'The nation is on fire, and the president of the United States is standing there with gasoline'
- Modern-day AIM makes its presence felt
- All-Indian fastpitch softball tournaments to proceed
- Alaska airline shutdown: 'How are we gonna get our food, our mail, our medical needs?'
- Mark Ruffalo on ‘The healing power from our relatives’
- A century of 'Hands up, don't shoot'
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- The sheer brutality that Black and Native men face - Angelique EagleWoman
Top 5 Archives
- Police Shoot, Kill Native Vet Ivan Wilson-Dragswolf in Mandan, North Dakota
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- Indigenous Puerto Rico: DNA evidence upsets established history
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
- Don’t Be Fooled: Latino = Indigenous
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com