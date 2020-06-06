Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 06, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

  1. In Minneapolis, it’s AIM that serves and protects
  2. Fire during Minneapolis riots guts Native youth nonprofit
  3. 4 Native candidates for Congress advance to November
  4. Minneapolis Natives condemn man's death in custody, 'racist ideologies'
  5. 'The nation is on fire, and the president of the United States is standing there with gasoline'
  6. Modern-day AIM makes its presence felt
  7. All-Indian fastpitch softball tournaments to proceed
  8. Alaska airline shutdown: 'How are we gonna get our food, our mail, our medical needs?'
  9. Mark Ruffalo on ‘The healing power from our relatives’
  10. A century of 'Hands up, don't shoot'

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

  1. The sheer brutality that Black and Native men face - Angelique EagleWoman

  1. Police Shoot, Kill Native Vet Ivan Wilson-Dragswolf in Mandan, North Dakota
  2. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  3. Indigenous Puerto Rico: DNA evidence upsets established history
  4. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  5. Don’t Be Fooled: Latino = Indigenous

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

'Get your knee off our necks!' Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

Updated: Spirited and fiery memorial service brings call for action

The Associated Press

Ben Cutting

Quiet memories of D-Day

Few are there to mourn World War II warriors in Normandy this year

The Associated Press

Curfew curtailing casinos? Don’t bet on it, owners say

Arizona casinos have stayed open despite a weeklong curfew put in place by the governor in response to protests over George Floyd’s death

Cronkite News

Mashpee Wampanoag: US Court ‘stood up for justice’

'We’re praying the Trump administration will do the right thing and stand with Mashpee'

Kolby KickingWoman

US unemployment drops unexpectedly to 13.3 percent

'The surprising thing here is the timing and that it happened as quickly as it did'

The Associated Press

From Alaska to D.C., Natives march in solidarity

‘We are out here not only to homage to the individual George Floyd, who was blatantly murdered in front of America, but all those affected by trauma, racism and profiling’

Dalton Walker

Emotions run high as anti-lynching bill stalls in Senate

Raw feelings were evident as Sen. Rand Paul — who is single-handedly holding up the bill — sought changes as a condition of allowing it to pass

The Associated Press

walks-alone

How your skivies can save you from The Covid

'For me, if we can get somebody to smile, to laugh, I think those are especially needed during times like this in this COVID-19 environment'

Dalton Walker

Surviving apocalypses ... again

Reporters' Roundtable: Getting food to people is a logistical challenge. Just because you drop off at one point doesn't mean that it necessarily gets to a village or a smaller part of a tribe

Indian Country Today

'Incredible' generosity for Minneapolis Native youth nonprofit after fire

Donations have poured in for Migizi Communications after a blaze destroyed its building during recent rioting

Eddie Chuculate

Gall