Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 4, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?
- Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’
- Next to fall: John Wayne’s teeth? (Airport and statue too)
- Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore
- Columbus hauled away in namesake Ohio city
- 'COVID has just turned our world upside down'
- Navajo Nation files lawsuit against the United States Environmental Protection Agency over the Clean Water Act
- Washington NFL team name is the ‘equivalent of the Confederate flag’
- Ohio school district retires racist mascot
- Tribes awarded $15.4M for virus recovery, housing
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- Trump must respect sovereignty when he visits Mt. Rushmore on July 3 - Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe
- Native women law students excluded from so-called “Women of Color in Law Schools” study - by Angelique W. EagleWoman
Top 5 Archives
- Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
- Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
- Mount Rushmore Before it Was Desecrated and Other Captivating Images
- Let’s Make Navajo Nation the 51st State
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
Sign up for our Weekly Email Newsletter Blast
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com