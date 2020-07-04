Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 4, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. What does it mean to be Black and Native in 2020?
  2. Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’
  3. Next to fall: John Wayne’s teeth? (Airport and statue too)
  4. Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore
  5. Columbus hauled away in namesake Ohio city
  6. 'COVID has just turned our world upside down'
  7. Navajo Nation files lawsuit against the United States Environmental Protection Agency over the Clean Water Act
  8. Washington NFL team name is the ‘equivalent of the Confederate flag’
  9. Ohio school district retires racist mascot
  10. Tribes awarded $15.4M for virus recovery, housing

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. Trump must respect sovereignty when he visits Mt. Rushmore on July 3 - Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe
  2. Native women law students excluded from so-called “Women of Color in Law Schools” study - by Angelique W. EagleWoman

Top 5 Archives

  1. Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
  2. Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
  3. Mount Rushmore Before it Was Desecrated and Other Captivating Images
  4. Let’s Make Navajo Nation the 51st State
  5. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’

He Sapa is sacred and should be treated as such

Dalton Walker

by

Ahbleyza

Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore

Style note: Indian Country Today will refer to individuals defending the Black Hills as treaty defenders. The Black Hills, where Mount Rushmore is carved, are unceded territory in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 and acknowledged by a 1980 Supreme Court ruling in the United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians.

Indian Country Today

by

Luvlea

Columbus hauled away in namesake Ohio city

Updated: Wisconsin community will decide the fate of a similar statue

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Navajo president: Curfew enforcement will be strict

'There are a handful of residents who do not comply and continue to travel off the Nation and put themselves and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus'

The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor signs gaming compacts with 2 more tribes

The compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and United Keetoowah Band differ significantly from compacts the governor signed earlier with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe

The Associated Press

Pipeline gets green light from Canadian court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government approved Trans Mountain in 2016 and was so determined to see it built that it bought the pipeline

The Associated Press

by

Gall

Relief efforts for Indigenous people ‘don’t have months’

Organizations try to do all they can to help tribal citizens during the pandemic despite the obstacles

Kalle Benallie

The end of a mascot: Washington NFL team to 'review' its dictionary-defined slur

The Washington Post reported Friday NFL officials said the review is expected to result in a new team name and mascot. “You know where this leads," one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They’re working on that process [of changing the name]. It will end with a new name. * Updated with new information

The Associated Press

by

NLW

Donald Trump: 'Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America'

Chairman Harold Frazier: 'The president is putting our tribal members at risk to stage a photo op at one of our most sacred sites'

The Associated Press

Don't dance in the end zone ... yet

Corrected: Amanda Blackhorse hopes the Washington NFL team will do more than a thorough review and apologize for taking up years of their time and energy in this fight

Mary Annette Pember