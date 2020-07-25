Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 25, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Apple finances ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film
  2. Nakotah LaRance: 'Fearless' performer, caring coach
  3. The Catholic Church siphoned away $30M paid to Native people for stolen land
  4. Joe Biden campaign steps up in Indian Country
  5. Tattoos as a statement of sovereignty
  6. ‘Creator let them go together’: Wheeler family remembers elders
  7. 6 years ago, Shoni Schimmel dazzled on WNBA’s brightest stage
  8. Trump administration to give green light to Alaska's Pebble Mine
  9. Wheeler family mourns ‘the sweetest, kind soul’
  10. ‘A giant in Native broadcasting’ - Harlan McKosato dies at 54

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
  3. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
  4. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

McGirt case is still making waves

Tribal citizens raised concerns about a possible ‘midnight rider’ to the defense legislation that Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office denies

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

Lawsuit seeks education reform at Native American schools

The federal government has said the challenges at the school are unique and difficult

The Associated Press

No shelter in COVID-19 storm: 28 million renters face evictions

The Congressional CARES Act, which provides 120 days of eviction relief for tenants in federally-backed housing, is set to expire July 25

Ethnic Media

Pebble Mine in Alaska: Timeline of events

For decades, there has been controversy and heated debate surrounding the mine’s development

Meghan Sullivan

Nick Sandmann settles with The Washington Post

The newspaper has agreed to an undisclosed settlement

Vincent Schilling

Chicago removes Columbus statues

Mayor’s office: ‘This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols’

The Associated Press

Indian Country Headlines for Friday

News we’re watching on July 24, 2020

Indian Country Today

CDC says it's important to reopen schools

The Associated Press

Some 10 million people need to find new jobs ... if not new occupations

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

The Associated Press

Melania Trump talks Native children health

Trump plans to visit Cherokee Nation

Indian Country Today

