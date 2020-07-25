Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 25, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Apple finances ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film
- Nakotah LaRance: 'Fearless' performer, caring coach
- The Catholic Church siphoned away $30M paid to Native people for stolen land
- Joe Biden campaign steps up in Indian Country
- Tattoos as a statement of sovereignty
- ‘Creator let them go together’: Wheeler family remembers elders
- 6 years ago, Shoni Schimmel dazzled on WNBA’s brightest stage
- Trump administration to give green light to Alaska's Pebble Mine
- Wheeler family mourns ‘the sweetest, kind soul’
- ‘A giant in Native broadcasting’ - Harlan McKosato dies at 54
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top 5 Archives
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Native History: Construction of Mount Rushmore Begins
- The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality
- The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
