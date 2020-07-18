Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 18, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. Nakotah LaRance: 'Fearless' performer, caring coach
  2. California ski resort eyes name change
  3. ‘A lot of questions’ in potential Remington Arms sale to Navajo Nation
  4. Tribe mourns 91-year-old Seneca woman, 2 daughters
  5. Supreme Court ruling 'reaffirmed' sovereignty
  6. Want to win? Consider 3 Native women for vice president
  7. 'Historic day' for Standing Rock as pipeline company told to shut down, remove oil
  8. Indigenous groups launch first national $1 million direct cash program for Native Americans during COVID-19 pandemic
  9. Mascots honor an Indian who never was
  10. Seminole Nation Chief releases statement regarding principles of jurisdiction announcement from tribes impacted by McGirt v. Oklahoma

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. It's time to rectify the 1975 DeCoteau decision, disestablishing the Sisseton-Wahpeton Reservation - Angelique EagleWoman

Top 5 Archives

  1. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  2. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
  3. The Word Squaw: Offensive or Not?
  4. Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
  5. The True Story of Pocahontas: Historical Myths Versus Sad Reality

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies at age 80

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement

The Associated Press

The Catholic Church siphoned away $30M paid to Native people for stolen lands

For many Native Americans, Catholics schools were their only option

Mary Annette Pember

Tattoos as a statement of sovereignty

National Tattoo Day: ‘You have to earn the right to get tattooed’

Joaqlin Estus

High schools are front lines in mascots fight

Native-themed team names and logos reflect poor curriculum about Native Americans, advocates say

Mary Annette Pember

Mutual of Omaha insurance firm removing logo

'We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values'

The Associated Press

Oklahoma tribal leaders clarify stance on jurisdiction deal

Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Seminole Nation chiefs issue new statements following criticism from tribal citizens

Kolby KickingWoman

New school year brings questions, concerns

School districts across Indian Country and the nation are trying to figure out how and when they can safely bring students back to campus

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for July 16, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Alaska city to relocate Russian colonist statue

A resolution condemns Alexander Baranov's actions toward Alaska Natives, including 'directly overseeing enslavement' of Tlingit and Aleut people

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Headlines for July 17, 2020

Indian Country Today