Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 18, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- Nakotah LaRance: 'Fearless' performer, caring coach
- California ski resort eyes name change
- ‘A lot of questions’ in potential Remington Arms sale to Navajo Nation
- Tribe mourns 91-year-old Seneca woman, 2 daughters
- Supreme Court ruling 'reaffirmed' sovereignty
- Want to win? Consider 3 Native women for vice president
- 'Historic day' for Standing Rock as pipeline company told to shut down, remove oil
- Indigenous groups launch first national $1 million direct cash program for Native Americans during COVID-19 pandemic
- Mascots honor an Indian who never was
- Seminole Nation Chief releases statement regarding principles of jurisdiction announcement from tribes impacted by McGirt v. Oklahoma
