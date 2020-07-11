Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 11, 2020
Vincent Schilling
Top 10
- 'Historic day' for Standing Rock as pipeline company told to shut down, remove oil
- Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore
- Supreme Court ruling 'reaffirmed' sovereignty
- Black Hills treaty defender faces felony charges
- Oglala Sioux president suspended
- Washington NFL team’s Standing Rock moment
- 'Good day to be Indigenous': High court ruling cheered
- Donald Trump: 'Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America'
- Q&A: What does McGirt ruling mean?
- Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’
COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country
Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus
Top Opinion
- Native peoples were underserved before COVID-19, now it’s life or death - Jodi Archambault
Top 5 Archives
- A Different View of Mount Rushmore
- Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
- Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
- Culturally Appropriate Chicago Blackhawks Logo by First Nations Artist
- Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?
Sign up for the Indian Country Today mailing list and get the weekly newsletter and video news report delivered straight to your email inbox. You can sign up by clicking here https://goo.gl/25bKvx.
You can also sign up via text: Text -> INDIANCOUNTRY to 22828
Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com