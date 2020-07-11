Indian Country Today
Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 11, 2020

Vincent Schilling

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Top 10

  1. 'Historic day' for Standing Rock as pipeline company told to shut down, remove oil
  2. Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore
  3. Supreme Court ruling 'reaffirmed' sovereignty
  4. Black Hills treaty defender faces felony charges
  5. Oglala Sioux president suspended
  6. Washington NFL team’s Standing Rock moment
  7. 'Good day to be Indigenous': High court ruling cheered
  8. Donald Trump: 'Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America'
  9. Q&A: What does McGirt ruling mean?
  10. Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’

COVID-10 News, Updates and More in Indian Country

Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus

Top Opinion

  1. Native peoples were underserved before COVID-19, now it’s life or death - Jodi Archambault

Top 5 Archives

  1. A Different View of Mount Rushmore
  2. Theodore Roosevelt: ‘The Only Good Indians Are the Dead Indians’
  3. Yes world, there were horses in Native culture before the settlers came
  4. Culturally Appropriate Chicago Blackhawks Logo by First Nations Artist
  5. Blackhorse: Do You Prefer ‘Native American’ or ‘American Indian’?

Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter @VinceSchilling and Instagram @VinceSchilling.
Email -vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Supreme Court ruling 'reaffirmed' sovereignty

UPDATED 5:40 p.m. Eastern: 'In holding the federal government to its treaty obligations, the U.S. Supreme Court put to rest what never should have been at question’

Kolby KickingWoman

Washington NFL name: ‘Symbol of erasure, exploitation, racism’

Prominent members of Arizona's Native community react to the team's decision to undergo a 'thorough review'

Cronkite News

USC to remove John Wayne exhibit

'I’m feeling very happy right now to see that our voices are actually being heard for once'

Natasha Brennan

'Good day to be Indigenous': High court ruling cheered

Updated: Thursday's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision lit up Native Twitter

Indian Country Today

Nurturing ‘true genius’ in Native businesses

Indian Country entrepreneurs who were already facing big challenges now must navigate a pandemic, recession and social unrest ⁠— but some organizations are offering hope and help

Joaqlin Estus

Washington justices void 1916 tribal rights ruling as racist

The Associated Press

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

The decision effectively sends the case to a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

The Associated Press

Town Hall explores mascots, Indigenous rights

IllumiNative, NDN Collective and the Native Organizers Alliance team up to host a virtual town hall

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for July 9, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Headlines for Friday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country for July 10, 2020

Indian Country Today